Fox News dumps Trump’s Harris rant mid-air so he ended up calling…: ‘Don’t get into trouble please'

Fox News pulled the plug on Donald Trump’s lengthy Harris rant mid-air after the former president voiced his displeasure with what he saw during the DNC on Thursday night. As the network switched gears to Greg Gutfeld’s show, Gutfeld couldn’t resist a jab, joking, "Trump is still talking." BOZEMAN, MONTANA - AUGUST 09: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally (Getty Images via AFP)

Not one to be left speechless, Trump dialled in live, turning what started as a routine segment into a real ‘Trump card’ moment.

Fox News cuts Trump’s call mid-air

It was the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and as usual, the Republican nominee was closely monitoring both his social media accounts and TV. However, he couldn’t stomach it when his opponent, Kamala Harris, accused him of being a highly 'unserious man' who “grovels to dictators, imperils democracy, and betrays American values.”

Frustrated, Trump decided to call Fox News, which was busy covering the DNC at the time, and the network chose to air his live reaction. As Trump spoke and went on for a fiery long rant, Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum attempted to ask questions. Several times, Trump ignored them. “Mr. President, let me interrupt,” Baier pleaded at one point, but Trump kept talking.

Trump kept bashing Harris and Walz but was all over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hinting at a potential endorsement. Even though anchor Bret Baier kept trying to tell him to wrap it up, Trump kept going on about the Democratic primary, not paying attention to the signals. The anchors were left with no choice but to give out a unanimous “Thank you, We appreciate that live feedback.”

So Trump called Gutfeld on-air

Fox was gearing up to air its late-night comedy show, "Gutfeld!," when host Greg Gutfeld jumped in, launching the show with a cheeky, "That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump." He quipped, "He’s still talking, by the way," but little did he know that Trump would actually call in live—never one to back down from the spotlight.

Amused, Gutfeld picked up the call and excitedly asked Trump to greet the audience. He then jokingly warned, "Don’t say anything that’ll get you in trouble," hinting that they were live. Trump jumped back into his rhythm, but the conversation was quickly wrapped up.

