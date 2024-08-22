Trump claims he is innocent after posting fake Taylor Swift endorsement photos: ‘Happening with me too’

Donald Trump has issued a bizarre denial following the controversy over fake Taylor Swift endorsement photos. After posting the AI-generated images that sparked an outcry, the Republican nominee claimed, “I didn’t generate," and “It's happening with me too.” Donald Trump has claimed Taylor Swift fans are supporting him

The former president, who is quite active on social media amid the DNC and doesn’t shy away from spreading conspiracy theories, went on to slam the AI as “very dangerous” and seemingly brushed off all blame for posting fake photos of the pop star on his Truth Social account.

Trump responds to AI-generated Taylor Swift images

“I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them,” Trump told FOX Business Network correspondent Grady Trimble, who inquired about the pictures showing the Cruel Summer singer in an Uncle Sam outfit with a message saying, “Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for DONALD TRUMP.”

Trimble asked the Republican if he was concerned about being sued by Swift after the images were posted online on Tuesday. The former president said someone showed him the photos and claimed they were “all made up by other people.” “AI is always very dangerous in that way,” he added.

Trump posts AI-generated photos of Swift’s endorsement

On Tuesday, Donald Trump, 78, took to his Truth Social account to share a post featuring women wearing “Swifties for Trump” shirts alongside AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift with the endorsement message. In his repost, Trump added the comment, “I accept!” A bunch of pictures were marked as "satire," and it mentioned, "Swifties going for Trump after ISIS messed up Taylor Swift's concert." But two of them appeared to include a genuine Trump supporter account.

Not too long ago, Swift's shows in Vienna had to be called off due to suspicions of an alleged terror attack. Shortly after, many Trump supporters launched a campaign called “Swifties for Trump,” claiming that the pop star would be safe under Trump’s presidency. However, the TTPD singer herself never endorsed the former president and had even sought to vote him out in the previous election.

Trump says, “it's happening with me too”

After sharing a series of AI-generated content on his feed, including one portraying his opponent Kamala Harris speaking at a communist event and dubbing her “Comrade Kamala,” as well as other AI memes featuring figures like Elon Musk and others, the former president remarked on Wednesday that AI-generated content featuring him is also circulating online.

“It’s happening with me too. They’re making — having me speak,” Trump reacted. I speak perfectly, I mean absolutely perfectly on AI, and I’m, like, endorsing other products and things, It’s a little bit dangerous out there.”