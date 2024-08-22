Trump fires back at Obamas’ DNC speeches after viral hand gesture: ‘Should I get personal?

Donald Trump wasted no time firing back at the Obamas following their scathing remarks during the Democratic National Convention. On Wednesday, the former president responded to what he described as the "personal" nature of their attacks, suggesting that their criticism might warrant a more pointed response from him. UK envoy believed Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal because it was associated with his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a leaked document.(REUTERS FILE)

During his landmark appearance on the second night of the DNC, Barack Obama aimed at Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes, even making a hand gesture likely mocking the Republican nominee which quickly went viral. This followed Michelle Obama's own sharp critique of Trump, where she flipped one of his most controversial campaign lines on its head, referencing ‘Black Jobs.’

Trump slams Obamas for their ‘personal’ attack

“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle,” Trump was heard at a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina. “You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’ but they’re getting personal all night, these people,” he took out his anger blasting the former rivals.

It's clear that the fight between Trump and Obama has been going on for a while, but it's not just about politics; there's also a personal dislike involved. This tension got worse when Trump spread a fake story that Barack Obama wasn't born in the U.S. This kind of behaviour is also seen in Trump's attacks on Kamala Harris, where he keeps doubting her background and even says she's not really Black.

‘Do I still have to stick to policy?’

Trump has reportedly been urged by his fellow party members to avoid personal attacks on his opponents and focus on addressing serious issues facing the country. Dragging them to his speech, he imitated them and said, "Sir, you must stick to policy. You’ll win it on the border. You’ll win it with inflation. You’ll win it with your great military that you built.” He questioned, ‘Do I still have to stick to policy?’

Later in his speech, he received a loud cheer from his supporters as he vented his frustration, asking, “Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?”

What did Obama actually say about Trump during the DNC?

Taking centre stage right after Trump praised him with a ‘gentleman’ remark, Obama called out Trump as a 78-year-old rich guy who’s only been whining since he announced his run for president nine years ago. He highlighted Trump’s immature antics, wild conspiracy theories, and his bizarre fixation on crowd sizes.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he is afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he said during the Democratic National Convention Day 2.