Heart-stopping video: NJ woman's hand almost chewed off by Bengal tiger after climbing zoo fence

A terrifying incident occurred at a New Jersey zoo when a woman almost got her hand severed by a tiger after she brazenly disregarded safety warnings and climbed over the fence of the animal's cage. The crazy video, which is now all over the internet, shows the woman narrowly escaping with her life as the big cat attacks. A woman narrowly escaped a tiger attack at New Jersey's Cohanzick Zoo after climbing over a safety barrier. (Bridgeton Police Department)

Woman's hand nearly chewed off by Tiger after fence climb

As reported by News12 New Jersey, police are on the lookout for a woman who disregarded safety warnings and got dangerously close to a tiger at a South Jersey zoo. A video shared by the Bridgeton Police Department captures the woman climbing over the fence near the tiger's enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo. The footage further reveals her attempting to stick her hand near the Bengal tiger.

Also read: Tech tycoon Mike Lynch and daughter Hannah’s dead bodies found in doomed Bayesian superyacht

The video shows the woman reaching out her hand through the wire fence like she's trying to offer something to the tiger. After a bit of sniffing around, the tiger suddenly jumps at her hand, trying to bite it. She quickly pulls her hand away and stands still for a moment, looking off into the distance. Many internet users speculated that she was trying to pose for a photograph and criticised her for her careless behaviour. Then, the video catches her running back over the fence and getting out of the area.

“She jumped over a protective barrier at the zoo and teased a tiger to take selfies with it! They need to find her! If she had gotten hurt, the poor tiger would have been put down,” a furious X user urged people to help the police find the woman who broke the rules. “Dangerous, stupid & selfish,” chimed in another.

Watch video:

Police on the lookout for the woman

According to the local news outlet, the tiger is one of the two Bengal tigers born in 2016 that were donated to the zoo from North Carolina and are kept under strict surveillance. However, recent actions by a visitor have prompted authorities to take action. Outside the cage, a warning sign reads: "Climbing on any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247." These rules if not followed can even lead to people being kicked out or banned. The police are now searching for the woman and have asked anyone who recognizes her to contact them.

Also read: US job market meltdown: 818K jobs disappeared overnight in biggest revision since 2009

“A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure,” police said in a statement as per Post.