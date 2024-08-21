Tech tycoon Mike Lynch and daughter Hannah’s dead bodies found in doomed Bayesian superyacht

The bodies of British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah have been identified among the wreckage of the sunken Bayesian yacht. Of the six people initially reported missing, earlier reports indicated that two bodies had been recovered but remained unidentified. Rescue personnel transport a body bag after a luxury yacht, which was carrying British entrepreneur Mike Lynch, sank off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi(REUTERS)

Angela Bacares, Lynch's wife, reportedly got out of the sinking boat before it flipped over. Salvo Cocina, who runs Sicily's civil protection, said that two more bodies were discovered and are being looked for by divers right now.

Mike Lynch and his daughter’s dead bodies recovered

According to The Telegraph, the bodies of Lynch, 59, and his 18-year-old daughter were discovered in one of the ship’s cabins ‘between two mattresses’ on Wednesday. Rescue teams were searching for the missing passengers of the Bayesian yacht on August 21.

“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and express our condolences to them at this difficult time,” Salvo Cocina told the Telegraph.

The tragedy strikes the Lynch family just weeks after ‘Britain’s Bill Gates’ walked out of a San Francisco courthouse as a free man. After a 13-year legal battle, he promised to work on changing Britain’s extradition laws with tears in his eyes.

How many people are still missing from the Bayesian superyacht tragedy?

Among those unaccounted for were prominent figures such as Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy, New York City lawyer Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda, a jewellery designer. (Morvillo was also identified as Mike Lynch’s attorney who helped clear him of fraud charges related to the 2011 sale of his Autonomy company to Hewlett-Packard.)

There were a total of 22 people on board, including 10 crew members and 12 guests, when the yacht capsized during a powerful storm near the port of Porticello early Monday morning. Mike Lynch and his daughter are the second and third people found after the ship went down, right after they found the cook from the yacht, Recaldo Thomas, who was found shortly after the boat sank.

According to reports, the diving team assigned to the bay was seen this afternoon bringing a green body bag to the Port of Porticello, where loads of emergency workers were on standby.