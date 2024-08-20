‘And they lived happily ever…,’ NYC lawyer’s haunting last post before vanishing on Bayesian yacht with wife

A famous New York City lawyer and his wife have vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind a haunting digital footprint. Their last public message, a seemingly perfect declaration of marital happiness, is now giving chills to the netizens. The couple went missing after their yacht, the Bayesian, sank off Italy's coast on Monday. In his final social media post, the husband had eerily described his family living "happily ever after.” NYC lawyer and wife vanish after yacht sinks off Italy's coast, leaving behind eerie social media posts hinting at 'happily ever after.'(AP)

Missing NYC lawyer’s last social media post

Jonathan Bloomer, Chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife are among the six people still missing after their mega-yacht sank off the coast of Italy on Monday morning. The luxe boat was reportedly carrying 22 people in total. (12 passengers and 10 crew members) Also missing is 59-year-old Christopher Morvillo, who had recently praised his legal team for helping tech tycoon Mike Lynch get cleared of fraud charges related to the 2011 sale of his Autonomy company to Hewlett-Packard. In his last public comments, Morvillo also celebrated his supportive wife and kids.

“And, finally, a huge thank you to my patient and incredible wife, Neda Morvillo, and my two strong, brilliant, and beautiful daughters, Sabrina Morvillo and Sophia Morvillo. None of this would have been possible without your love and support. I am so glad to be home,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

But what caught everyone’s attention was the way the post was concluded. Before signing off, the American lawyer said, “And they all lived happily ever after….”

Who is Christopher Morvillo?

Morvillo is a high-profile criminal defence attorney and partner at the law firm Clifford Chance. With an impressive background as a federal prosecutor involved in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, he specialises in high-profile white-collar criminal cases, including insider trading and corporate fraud as per his professional page.

Among the passengers aboard the yacht were prominent figures such as Morvillo and his wife Neda, Mike Lynch – often referred to as the "British Bill Gates" – and his daughter Hannah, as well as Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy. As reported, someone died in the crash, and six others, including Morvillo and his jewellery designer wife, haven't been found yet. Thanks to rescue work, fifteen people were pulled out.