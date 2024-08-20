Trump's Pennsylvania lead pulls a Houdini, and Vance knows whom to blame, but it's not Harris

In a political turn that's more unbelievable than a story, Donald Trump's big lead in Pennsylvania has disappeared without a trace, leaving his fans looking for answers. But don't worry—J.D. Vance has a simple solution. Take it seriously. The Ohio senator's reply to the latest survey results isn't really based on facts or plans; instead, he's telling Trump supporters to adopt a healthy dose of denial and simply put the blame on the media. Donald Trump said that his choice of JD Vance as his running mate doesn't matter in response to a question about his preparedness. Getty Images; Associated Press

JD Vance visits Pennsylvania amid Trump’s numbers drop

At a Pennsylvania rally, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, and the image of him with a bleeding ear quickly turned him into a global sensation. It seemed like he was on the brink of beating Biden and cruising to a lead in the presidential race but then Harris happened.

Now, Pennsylvania is anyone’s game, with polls showing a virtual tie between Harris and Trump, according to RealClearPolitics. When USA Today asked J.D. Vance whether he trusted the polls and how they planned to regain their edge, Vance’s response: "I don't believe the polls when they say that we're up.” He added, "I don't believe the polls that say that we're tied. I don't believe the polls that say that we're down."

J.D. Vance blames media for ‘depressing’ turnouts

But he’s not going to let it go so easily; he has someone to blame for it.

“I believe that the media puts out these polls knowing that they will depress turnout and shift the conversation to the polls,” the Ohio senator continued. “Who cares what the polls say, whether they say we're up or we're down?”

While Vance might brush it off, Trump is deeply invested—and not just invested, but obsessed. He used to take pleasure in flaunting his Pennsylvania polling lead, particularly when the numbers were in his favour. That was before the entire election scene took a dramatic turn on a Sunday in July.

Trump’s Pennsylvania lead falls into Harris’s hands

Donald Trump, who was once a heavy figure in Pennsylvania, might be facing a reality check as Kamala Harris surges ahead in state polls, likely boosted by the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Harris, along with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, seems to be enjoying a post-convention bounce. Meanwhile, J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, tried to turn the tide during a stop in a heavily Democratic city, branding Harris as a danger to the economy. But when it comes to the sinking poll numbers, he is not going to believe it. “Just don't believe polls.”