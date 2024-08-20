Why Queen Elizabeth II thought ‘very rude’ Donald Trump had ‘some sort of arrangement’ with Melania

A new biography of Queen Elizabeth II has revealed surprising details about her interactions with former US President Donald Trump, shedding light on the late monarch's private thoughts about the controversial leader. U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth pose at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain June 3, 2019.(Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS)

In his book, A Voyage Around The Queen, author Craig Brown claims that Queen Elizabeth found Trump to be “very rude” and had “particularly disliked” his behaviour.

Why Queen Elizabeth found Trump ‘very rude’

The Queen, who hosted Trump twice during his presidency, reportedly confided in a guest at a lunch that she disliked how Trump looked over her shoulder as if “in search of others more interesting”.

Brown also recounts that the Queen speculated about Trump's relationship with his wife, Melania, musing that they must have “some sort of arrangement” but exactly what she wasn't able to fathom. “She also believed President Trump ‘must have some sort of arrangement’ with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?” the book claimed.

The claims, which have not been commented on by Buckingham Palace, are part of a broader narrative in Brown's book, where he discusses how Queen Elizabeth entertained a wide range of controversial foreign leaders throughout her reign: “Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin.”

Queen didn't find Trump's company very ‘convivial’

Brown suggests that while the Queen may not have found the “may not have found their company convivial” and “she may even have voiced a discreet word of disapproval” once they left.

Trump has often spoken of his admiration for Queen Elizabeth. He first met the Queen in 2018, a year after taking office as the 45th U.S. President. However, the visit was not without controversy, as it was marked by protests in London, including the infamous “baby blimp” that depicted Trump as an infant. The visit was officially classified as a “working visit” rather than a full state visit.

During this first meeting, Trump had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where there were no other senior royals present. The encounter, however, was marred by several protocol breaches, including Trump reportedly keeping the 92-year-old monarch waiting in the heat and walking in front of her during an inspection of the guard of honour, causing her to sidestep to catch up.

Trump has often claimed that he had a “great relationship with the Queen.” When Queen Elizabeth passed away, Trump issued a statement expressing his deep sadness and admiration for her, describing her as a “grand and beautiful lady.”