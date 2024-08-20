Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris turned down Fox News debate against him: ‘Not surprised by this development because…’

Donald Trump claimed on Monday, August 19, that Kamala Harris has turned down a Fox News debate against him next month. The former president said that Harris’ decision not to debate him did not appear shocking to him. Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris turned down Fox News debate against him (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our “Border Czar,” where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists, have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted.”

Trump added, “It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!! Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - Details to follow!”

Donald Trump previously agreed to do three debates against Kamala Harris

The former president said earlier this month that he agreed to do three debates against Harris. He specified that these included one hosted by NBC News on September 25, besides the ones on ABC and Fox News forums.

“So we have those three dates and those networks, they’re very anxiously awaiting that date and those dates,” Trump previously told reporters in Mar-a-Lago. “We have spoken to the heads of the network and it’s all been confirmed.”

Harris has reportedly formally agreed to the ABC event. She previously seemed to hesitate to accept the Fox News debate and appeared open to the one on NBC News.

“Well, I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on Sept. 10,” Harris said on August 8. “I am happy to have that conversation about an additional debate, or after Sept. 10, for sure.”