JD Vance has said that turning to Kamala Harris to rein in inflation would be like tasking Jeffrey Epstein tackling anti-human trafficking. Vance also accused the vice president and Democratic candidate of “doubling down” on the current administration’s failed policies. JD Vance says tasking Kamala Harris with reining in inflation is like ‘giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy’ (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, Stephanie Scarbrough/Pool via REUTERS)

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy. The American people are much smarter than that,” Vance told Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream.

“They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start. She is more of the same. It is doubling down on the failed policies of the [current] administration,” he added.

‘Donald Trump delivered it once and he can do it again’

Last week, Harris outlined proposals to deal with rising prices that have been making lives difficult for working-class families in the United States. The proposals included a national ban on “price-gouging,” a $25,000 tax credit for first-time home purchasers, and more.

Some economists believe that the “price-gouging” proposal laid out by Harris’ campaign is akin to price control.

“Our message is going to be very simple. If you want to get back to the peace and prosperity, the rising take-home pay, Donald Trump delivered it once and he can do it again,” Vance said.

“If you want to double down on the failed policies that have delivered higher food prices and higher housing prices, well, Kamala Harris has been vice president for three and a half years, and I guarantee she’s going to make the problem worse,” he added.

Joe Biden recently dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris. The race then went on to dramatically tighten, polls show.

“The polls tend to radically overstate Democrats,” Vance said. “We have certainly seen is that Kamala Harris got a bit of a sugar high a couple of weeks ago. But what we’ve actually seen from our own internal data, Shannon, is that Kamala Harris has already leveled off.”

“I’m telling you, every single person who’s watching this, the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot. We’re going to win this race. We just have to run through the finish line,” he added.