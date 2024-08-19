Lindsey Graham reveals ‘key to the White House’ for Donald Trump, and it’s not showmanship

Sen. Lindsey Graham has revealed what he thinks could help Donald Trump win the election, and it is not showmanship. Graham said Trump must fixate on policy in order to win. Lindsey Graham reveals ‘key to the White House’ for Donald Trump (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Graham’s suggestion echoed that of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. They think Trump needs to focus on serious policy discussion instead of personally attacking Kamala Harris.

‘Policy is the key to the White House’

“President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins,” Graham told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, August 18. “Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

“I’m looking for President Trump to show up in the last 80 days to define what he will do for our country, to fix broken borders, to lower inflation,” he added.

Graham also underscored that making Harris defend her track record as vice president could end up putting Democrats in a tough spot. “A nightmare for Harris is to defend her policy choices,” Graham said. “Every day we’re not talking about her policy choices as vice president, and what she would do as president, is a good day for her and a bad day for us.

“Policy is the key to the White House,” he added.

Trump has made several attacks on Harris, including on her race identity and looks. Last week, Haley said he should “make a serious shift” and be more “focused” on other issues.

Graham, meanwhile, said that top Republicans should “actually campaign for the guy rather than just give advice.” “Me and Nikki need to go to Georgia. We’re giving advice on TV to President Trump,” he said, referring to people like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). “Let’s get together and actually campaign for the guy.”

Recently, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, said that he has taken note of Haley’s criticisms. “I think Ambassador Haley is right that we have to reach a broader group of voters, but I think that we’re doing exactly that,” Vance told Fox News Sunday. “We’ve been making a very simple argument that when Kamala Harris became president or vice president, I should say, she caused policies that led to a rapid increase in inflation and a rise in chaos around the world,” he added.