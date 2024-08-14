Tim Walz finally responds to JD Vance’s allegations of ‘stolen valour’: ‘I firmly believe you should never…’

Tim Walz has finally responded to JD Vance’s allegations of “stolen valour” by saying “I firmly believe you should never degenerate another person’s service record.” Walz clapped back at the Ohio Senator while speaking to members of the AFSCME public-sector union in Los Angeles. Tim Walz finally responds to JD Vance’s allegations of ‘stolen valour’ (REUTERS/Ringo Chiu, REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo)

“To anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: thank you for your service and sacrifice,” Walz said, according to New York Post.

The Minnesota Gov. also ripped Donald Trump, pointing out the fact that Kamala Harris worked at a McDonald’s as a teen and questioning, “Can you simply picture Donald Trump working at a McDonald’s trying to make a McFlurry or something?”

In a resurfaced video, Walz was seen saying he carried weapons “in war.” “We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Walz said in the 2018 clip.

Critics, however, pointed out that Walz never really served in a combat zone. He served in the National Guard for 24 years before retiring in 2005.

What did JD Vance say?

Vance accused Walz of using “stolen valour” during a recent campaign in Michigan. “He said we shouldn’t allow weapons that I used in war to be on America’s streets,” Vance said. “Well, I wonder. Tim Walz, when were you ever in war?”

“What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you’re not,” he added.

After Walz responded, Vance doubled down on his criticism. In an X post, he wrote, “Hi Tim, I thank you for your service. But you shouldn't have lied about it. You shouldn't have said you went to war when you didn't. Nor should you have said that you didn't know your unit was going to Iraq. Happy to discuss more in a debate.”