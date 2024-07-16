JD Vance reveals what Trump said on phone call informing him about running mate selection: ‘You’re the guy who can…’

JD Vance has revealed what Donald Trump told him on a phone call informing him he had been selected as the former president’s running mate. The Ohio senator said that Trump explained during the phone call why he had selected him. JD Vance reveals what Trump said on phone call informing him about running mate selection AP/PTI(AP07_16_2024_000007B)(AP)

“He just said, ‘Look, I think we gotta go save this country. I think you’re the guy who can help me in the best way. You can help me govern. You can help me win. You can help me in some of these Midwestern states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and so forth,’” Vance told Fox News. This was his first interview since being officially nominated.

‘He said rightfully that we have been very, very close for a long time’

Vance admitted that without Trump’s endorsement, he would not have won his Ohio Senate race in 2022. He said that this also increased his closeness to the former president.

“He said rightfully that we have been very, very close for a long time, but especially since I endorsed you in 2022. And I would not have won that race without Donald Trump’s endorsement,” Vance said. “The president’s trust then and his partnership since then has been something I value a great deal.”

Vance is a father of three children. He explained that he was “so embarrassed” when his son, Ewan, 7, began making noise in the background while he was on the call with Trump. However, Trump brought the child on the line.

“He actually has me put my 7-year-old son on the phone. If you think about this, everything that’s happened. The guy just got shot out a couple of days ago and he takes the time to talk to my 7-year-old. It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Vance said.

Vance said that when he received the call, he did not know whether the news would be good or bad. He also appreciated his friend Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was one of the other top contenders.

“What an honor to be considered. If it had been Senator Rubio – obviously, Marco’s a good guy, he’s a good friend, so I tried to just have a good attitude,” Vance said.

Vance appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee alongside his wife Usha. “My family’s very excited, obviously asking a lot of questions about it,” he said.