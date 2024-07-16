Donald Trump greeted with massive applause as he appears at RNC with bandaged ear: Watch

A bandaged Donald Trump was greeted with massive applause as he made an appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15. This was the former president’s first public appearance after surviving an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Donald Trump greeted with massive applause as he appears at RNC with bandaged ear AP/PTI(AP07_16_2024_000001A)(AP)

As Trump emerged at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, most of his right ear was seen bandaged. Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’ played in the background as he walked into the convention floor.

Trump was seen clapping, pumping his fist, and giving several thumbs up as he joined his VP pick JD Vance, and members of his own family. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson were seen sitting near the former president.

The crowd chanted “Fight, fight, fight” as Trump took his seat. This is a reference to the words he was seen mouthing moments after he was shot during the assassination attempt. The crowd also cheered “USA! USA!” and “We want Trump!”

Trump has been confirmed as the Republican candidate ahead of the November 5 election. He has chosen Vance as his running mate, saying in a Truth Social post that Vance was “the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States,” a decision he said he made after “lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others.”

Assassination attempt on Donald Trump being probed as ‘potential domestic terrorism’

Meanwhile, the FBI has announced that it is probing the assassination attempt on Trump as “potential domestic terrorism.” They initially said investigators were going through suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks’ cell phone to determine a motive in the shooting. However, his phone offered no clear explanations, sources told New York Post. Authorities are now focusing on Crooks’ laptop in an effort to find clues.

It has been revealed that the suspect bought 50 rounds of ammunition from Allegheny Arms & Gun Works and a metal ladder from Home Depot the day he carried out the shooting. This is the ladder Crooks used to climb to the roof of a factory from where he opened fire on Trump.