Vivek Ramaswamy says JD Vance will be ‘an outstanding Vice President’: ‘I look forward to…’

Vivek Ramaswamy shared a statement congratulating JD Vance after Donald Trump chose the latter as his running mate on Monday, July 15. Vance of Ohio, a one-time critic, later went on to become a loyal ally. Vivek Ramaswamy says JD Vance will be ‘an outstanding Vice President’ (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File, AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today,” Ramaswamy wrote on X. “We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it’s awesome we’re now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime. He’ll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country.”

JD Vance as Donald Trump’s VP pick

Trump, meanwhile, finally announced his VP pick after months of speculations. In a Truth Social post, the former president wrote, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

Trump’s announcement came as the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee. Vance received his party’s formal nomination hours later.

Vance, 39, rose to fame after the publication of his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. In 2022, he was elected to the Senate. He went on to become a staunch champion of Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, especially on foreign policy, trade and immigration.

Back in 2016, Vance told CNN that he was “definitely not” going to vote for Trump in the election that year. “I don’t know who I’m gonna vote for. I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance said at the time. “But frankly, I don’t think that I’m gonna vote for Hilary Clinton either because she is very disconnected from the people that I care a lot about, and I think their anger at the Democratic Party is, frankly, very legitimate.”

Meanwhile, days after surviving an assassination attempt, Trump received enough votes at the Republican National Convention to become the party's official presidential nominee. He has now been confirmed as the Republican candidate ahead of the November 5 election.