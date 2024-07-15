Donald Trump assassination attempt: Minute-by-minute timeline of shooting by Thomas Matthew Crooks

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped death after a shooter opened fire at his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Donald Trump sustained a minor injury in his right ear, and was seen clutching his bloodied ear after as US Secret Service officers surrounded him and escorted him off the stage. The ex-president was just on minute six of his speech at the Republic rally when chaos erupted, and the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks (20), perched on a rooftop fired multiple shots. Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump was injured in the ear during an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.(AFP)

While Donald Trump was able to escape the assassination attempt, a former fire chief attending the rally was killed and two others were critically injured. The shooter was located within minutes and shot dead by the Secret Service.

Hundred of photos and videos from the event, one even showing a bullet whiz past Trump while he was on the stage, established a timeline of events which ensued on Saturday at the Pennsylvania rally.

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Timeline of events

6:02 pm ET on July 13

Donald Trump takes the stage at the rally in Butlet in the midst of the US presidential election campaign. The crowd rose from their seats and spectators cheered him on as he stood at the podium.

6:05 pm ET

Trump starts addressing his supporters and spoke for around 5-6 minutes before chaos took over the rally.

6:10 pm ET

Secret Service officers detect a man acting suspicious near the magnetometers. A local officer climbed the roof to investigate the actions of the suspect.

6:11 pm ET

First shot is fired by the shooter from the rooftop of a nearby building. As the first pop rings out, Trump say "Oh,” and raises his hand to his right ear and looks at it, before quickly crouching to the ground behind his lectern.

6:12 pm ET approximately

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief attending the rally, is shot and killed. Immediately, Secret Service counters sniper fire and shoots the suspect dead.

6:13 pm ET approximately

The officers pile on top of Trump and attempt to move him off stage. Trump clutches the side of his head and his face is smeared with blood. He stands up on the stage and pumps his fist into the air, mouthing the words “fight, fight.”

6:15 pm ET

Donald Trump is escorted out of the venue and taken to a local hospital

6:50 pm ET

Secret Service says “the former President is safe.”

8:42 pm ET

Donald Trump posted on his social media, confirming that he was injured on the upper part of his right ear. He said on Truth Social that he “felt the bullet rip through my skin.”

12:10 am ET on July 14

Trump's private jet lands at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is escorted out of the airport surrounded by heavily armed members of the Secret Service’s counter assault team.

Trump travels to his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, to spend the night.

(With inputs from AP)