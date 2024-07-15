Donald Trump health update: Here are precautions ex-prez took after assassination attempt

Former president Donald Trump went through a precautionary CT scan following the assassination attempt on him on Saturday. Several shots were fired at Trump during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump injured his right ear and visuals were captured of blood streaming from his right ear and smeared across his face. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for necessary medical aid. Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump was injured in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13. (AFP)

Trump’s health updates after assassination attempt

As reported by CNN, Trump went through a precautionary CT scan after the assassination attempt to examine any internal or missed injuries. The results of the CT scan gave a green light for the ex-president’s health. No further injuries or traumas on Trump have been reported as of yet.

In his first statement since the shooting at the rally, he said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he said after he was immediately rushed to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area as reported by the New York Post.

He is currently recovering from his injuries in his home in New Jersey and will travel to Milwaukee as he had previously planned.

Trump rewrites his speech after assassination attempt

Trump is scheduled to attend the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee and he has no plans to reschedule after the fatal shooting on Saturday. He is supposed to give a speech on Thursday at the Convention after he’s formally nominated. Referring to the speech Trumpp said, “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now. This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” as reported by CNN.