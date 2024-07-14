Which weapon was used in Trump assassination attempt? See Biden's haunting tweet before that didn't age well

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump reportedly spoke to each other just hours after an alleged assassination attempt was launched against the latter at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Donald Trump raising his fist in the air with blood dripping from his ear to his face. (AP)

However, just hours before the harrowing incident struck Trump at his Pennsylvania rally, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks apparently opened fire with an “AR-style” semiautomatic rifle at the former president, Biden shared a tweet that now occupies a haunted space on social media.

President Biden’s cursed post, which, as internet users would call it, “didn’t age well.”

“I want to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks. Trump promised the NRA that he’d do nothing about guns. And he means it,” the commander-in-chief wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Taking a similar stand on X, author Stephen King wrote on Sunday, “An AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle was used in the Butler shooting. These are the guns the Republican party—and Trump—want to protect.”

What kind of weapon was used in the Donald Trump assassination attempt?

Law enforcement officials reportedly recovered an “AR-style” semiautomatic rifle from the scene in Pennsylvania. As one of the most notoriously recognised weapons, the AR-15 has been at the centre of many US mass shootings in the past. Related to the automatic military combat M-16 rifle, this weapon infamously killed 59 people during the October 2017 Las Vegas attack. It was also responsible for gunning down five people at the anti-LGBTQ+ November 2022 attack in Colorado Springs.

Sources claim that the AR-15 recovered near the 20-year-old shooter’s body has been reportedly bought legally by his father. Developed by the ArmaLite small arms company, this rifle has also been the focus of several heated debates regarding its ubiquity and easy civilian access.

Handling gun regulations, Lindsay Nichols, the policy director at Giffords Law Centre, described it as a “weapon of war.” It “is really only suitable for soldiers in a combat zone,” Nichols told NBC in 2023. “Its ability to kill a lot of people quickly is the reason why we want it banned.”

Journalist Cameron McWhirter, who’s also the co-author of “American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15,” told the Guardian in November how this gun has “become a symbol that people are focussing on.”

“Everyone knows the silhouette of that image; we’ve seen it a million times all over the place.”

According to Pennsylvania gun laws, background check checks for gun buyers are facilitated at the time of sale. The state reportedly has more than 2,500 federally licensed firearms dealers.

Earlier this year, President Biden sought to close the “gun-show loophole,” which allows people to buy guns from unlicensed dealers without the need for a background check.

In February 2023, Republican congressman Andrew Clyde, who owns Clyde Armory in Athens, handed out AR-15-shaped pins to House colleagues. “I hear that this little pin that I’ve been giving out on the House floor has been triggering some of my Democratic colleagues,” he said in February. “Well, I give it out to remind people of the second amendment of the constitution and how important it is in preserving our liberties.”

Since the attack on Trump, a string of divisive conspiracy theories have emerged on social media, some suggesting it was possibly an “inside job”. In contrast, others called out the apparent security lapse. Lawmakers even condemned corporate media and left wing representatives for “demonising” the presumptive Republican presidential hopeful over the years, thereby holding them responsible for the political violence that potentially paved the way for this heart-rending incident in Butler, which left another rally attendee dead and others critically injured.

Biden eventually addressed the nation.

“I’ve been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now,” the commander-in-chief told reporters on live TV. “I have tried to get a hold of Donald, he’s with his doctors. Apparently, he’s doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly.”

The president also added, “Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country.”

Biden also posted a similarly-worded tweet on X/Twitter.