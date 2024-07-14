Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Bullet pierced Donald Trump's ear, no serious injury reported

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former US President Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an alleged assassination attempt in the middle of an election rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Trump was immediately pulled form the stage, with his ear covered with blood, after shots were heard during his campaign rally ahead of the US presidential election 2024. Secret Service agents and his campaign officers immediately rushed to the stage and formed a barricade around the former US president, who is "fine" after the assassination attempt.

The attack, by a shooter who law enforcement officials say was then killed by the Secret Service, was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It comes amid a deeply polarized political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.

Officials confirmed that after the shooter fired shots, he was was engaged by members of the heavily-armed U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed. It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured as he was pulled to the ground by agents.

While Trump was speaking at the rally, a pop sound was heard after which the billionaire businessman clutched his ear. Two more shots were heard as he crouched down on the stage. It took two minutes from the moment of the first shot for Trump to be placed in a waiting SUV.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.