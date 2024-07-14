Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Bullet pierced Donald Trump's ear, no serious injury reported
Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former US President Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an alleged assassination attempt in the middle of an election rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Trump was immediately pulled form the stage, with his ear covered with blood, after shots were heard during his campaign rally ahead of the US presidential election 2024. Secret Service agents and his campaign officers immediately rushed to the stage and formed a barricade around the former US president, who is “fine” after the assassination attempt....Read More
The attack, by a shooter who law enforcement officials say was then killed by the Secret Service, was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It comes amid a deeply polarized political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.
Officials confirmed that after the shooter fired shots, he was was engaged by members of the heavily-armed U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed. It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured as he was pulled to the ground by agents.
While Trump was speaking at the rally, a pop sound was heard after which the billionaire businessman clutched his ear. Two more shots were heard as he crouched down on the stage. It took two minutes from the moment of the first shot for Trump to be placed in a waiting SUV.
Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.
Trump rally shooting LIVE: One bystander killed, shooter dead
One of the attendees succumbed after receiving a bullet injury during the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, CNN reported. The shooter was also killed by Secret Services after the incident.
Trump rally shooting LIVE: Donald Trump's first remarks after assassination attempt
Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social site, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”
Trump rally shooting LIVE: Trump supporter recounts horror
"I heard about four shots and I saw the crowd go down and then Trump ducked also real quick. Then the Secret Service all jumped and protected him as soon as they could. We are talking within a second they were all protecting him," Ron Moose, a Trump supporter who was in the crowd, told Reuters.
Trump rally shooting LIVE: US President Biden condemns attack on Trump
US President Joe Biden condemned the alleged assassination attempt against Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally, which reportedly also killed one bystander. "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident.
Trump rally shooting LIVE: Shooter killed by US Secret Service agents
The shooter who fired shots at Donald Trump's rally was tackled and killed by the heavily armed Secret Service agents. No additional information about the shooter has been released to the public yet.
Trump rally shooting LIVE: Was Donald Trump injured by the bullet?
While Donald Trump was seen covering his ear which was bleeding, it is still not clear whether he was injured by the bullets or not. He was immediately pulled form the stage after the firing incident.