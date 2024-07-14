Who was Thomas Matthew, 20-year-old shooter accused of assassination attempt on Donald Trump?

Thomas Matthew was identified as the gunman responsible for the attempted assassination of former President Trump. As investigators piece together the events leading up to the attack, questions abound regarding the 20-year-old background, motivations, and any potential connections that might explain his actions. According to reports, Matthew was positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant when one of his bullets reportedly grazed Trump in the ear. Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show

Who was Donald Trump’s shooter?

According to the NY Post, Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has been identified as the assailant responsible for the violent attack on former President Donald Trump while he was addressing a rally. The gunman reportedly positioned himself 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, where the presidential campaign event was in full swing.

He was then taken down by Secret Service snipers, who found an AR-style rifle at the scene. The Secret Service then posted on their social media, saying Trump was safely rushed to a local hospital. According to statements from an FBI agent, there has yet to be an identified motive behind what has been termed an "assassination attempt" by authorities.

The 20-year-old who was shot and killed by Secret Service agents was said to be from Bethel Park, a small town about 40 miles south of where the rally was happening. But, we still don't know why he attacked Trump. Crooks injured Trump's ear, resulting in bloodshed, while also killing a person who wasn't involved and critically hurting two other people at the rally. The FBI is currently investigating the matter.

'Too early’ to tell if gunman acted alone

Moreover, authorities have stated that they cannot yet confirm if the assault on former President Donald Trump was carried out by a "lone wolf."

As per Lt. Col. George Bevins of the Pennsylvania State Police via NBC, “It’s too soon to determine that. We have provisionally identified one shooter, but our investigation is ongoing. We are following multiple leads, and it will be some time before we can definitively state if it was the act of a single gunman."

Biden spoke to Trump: White House says

The ex-president was giving a speech at the rally when he suddenly grabbed his ears, realising he had been shot close to his ear and was bleeding. He was quickly rushed to the hospital. After the incident, a White House spokesperson said that Joe Biden had called Donald Trump.

“This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump. The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy.

"Tonight, the President is returning to Washington DC. Tomorrow morning at the White House, he will receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials," the statement further read.