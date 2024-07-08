‘Biden has been a fine president, but…’: Stephen King calls for him to step down after slamming Trump's ‘fascist’ vision

“Even Stephen King is voting for Trump,” Elon Musk was quick to celebrate on social media after the famed author called for Presiden Joe Biden to step down from his re-election bid. Stephen King says Joe Biden has been a good president but it's time for him to step down from his re-election bid.

On Monday, July 7, the American author, dubbed the “King of Horror," took to his X/Twitter feed, sending a clear message to the POTUS. “Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election.”

King's tweet went viral on the microblogging platform within hours of going live. His plea to the commander-in-chief comes amid the long stretch of criticism against him, questioning if he’s fit to run for office. Irrespective of the storyteller’s latest claims, it doesn’t seem as if he’s switched his political affiliations.

Stephen King's Trump tirade explored

Exactly a day ago, he blasted the Project 2025 vision, per which The Heritage Foundation proposed to install Republican loyalists at every level of federal departments if Trump wins the November election. “Trump's cronies are planning what amounts to a fascist state, and the Supreme Court is clearing the way for them. This should concern conservatives as well as liberals,” he tweeted on July 7 in response to a post that said, “You really need to be more bothered by Project 2025 than the debate.”

King’s post from today, addressed to Biden, has already overtaken his previous Trump tweet, having garnered 1.1 million views at the time of writing. The latter still stands a step behind with 905.5K views.

Earlier this month, he blasted the Supreme Court for allowing Trump “some immunity” from prosecution.” Last Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents have immunity for only official acts conducted while in office. This ruling followed the ongoing developments around the election interference case, as Trump, 78, is accused of attempting to sabotage the 2020 general election.

Vehemently against the decision, King tweeted, “In the name of "originalism," Trump's Supreme Court has taken a wrecking ball to the Constitution.” An hour later, he shared a follow-up post on the same day, “Thanks to the Supreme Court, the next president will have the powers of a king.”

Conversely, Elon Musk maintains his pro-Trump outlook

It looks like Musk’s selective observation completely overlooked King’s previous anti-Trump remarks. As the “IT” writer comes up to hold the sitting president accountable, Musk inevitably misconstrued it as his support for Trump.

A month ago, the Wall Street Journal exclusively reported that the Tesla boss and Trump have already discussed a possible advisory role for the former if the Republican nominee is re-elected.

As for Musk’s own social media activity, he recently took a jab at the 81-year-old commander-in-chief, insinuating that the US hasn’t had a president “for a while.”

“Real question… since we obviously haven’t had one for a while lmao,” Musk tweeted, reposting a screenshot The New York Times’ article, headlined “Does America Need a President?”