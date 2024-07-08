Biden's White House residence visited by Parkinson's specialist nine times since last year: Report

Over the past year, the Biden White House residence has reportedly seen frequent visits from a Parkinson's specialist, as records indicate at least nine consultations. This revelation comes amid a major shakeup in the presidential race, with mounting pressure on the POTUS to consider stepping aside. Multiple reports suggest that concerns about President Joe Biden's declining physical and cognitive health add weight to these consultations, raising questions about information the party may be concealing. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., Friday, July 5, 2024, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers watches. (AP)

Top neurologists visited President Biden frequently

According to the New York Post, a top Washington D.C.-based neurologist, renowned for expertise in Parkinson’s disease, met with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year. The records of this meeting, examined by the outlet, show regular meetings between the neurologist and Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in addition to two other doctors, at the White House Medical Centre on January 17. his development follows Biden dodging several questions about undergoing an independent medical assessment during an interview with ABC.

Moreover, the visitor's record shows that Cannard has made eight trips to the White House since August 2023 and just once before 2023. Seven of these visits, including one in late March, involved discussions with Megan Nasworthy, who acts as an intermediary between Walter Reed and the White House. (Cannard has worked with Walter Reed for almost 20 years).

The meeting which took place between the top experts also included Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed. These gatherings probably focused on President Biden's health, considering Dr. O'Connor's main role in managing it.

As per Post, Canard has served as a “neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit,” since 2012.

Biden rules out the suggestion to take independent health assessment

The president's campaign for a second term has been overshadowed by a series of public gaffes and concerning physical behaviours, which have not escaped public or media scrutiny during recent appearances. His raspy voice and constant fumbling while mixing up the facts have even led to a silent revolt in the party itself. Yet, the prez declined to get independently assessed and show the result to the public ahead of the election stating, “Why the hell would I take a test?” “I get a cognitive test every day.”

These issues have emboldened opposition leader Donald Trump to criticise the president’s ability to continue in office. Although Dr. O'Connor has given President Biden a thumbs-up for his health during his yearly check-up, there are still concerns about the president's mental fitness. Claims from people like Rep. Ronny Jackson suggest that there might be attempts to hide the president's worsening health condition.

“I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family,” he said earlier.