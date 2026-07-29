Is Natalie Harp Trump's 'official diaper nurse'?Here's the truth behind viral claims
Social media users claimed President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, was carrying diapers during a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.
A photograph of President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, at Dover Air Force Base has sparked a fresh wave of online speculation, with several social media users claiming she was carrying a "diaper bag" for the president.
However, there is no evidence supporting those claims, and no official source has indicated that Harp serves in any medical or caregiving capacity.
What we know about viral picture
The ‘diaper bag’ image was taken during a dignified transfer ceremony on July 22, where Trump attended the return of four US service members killed in an Iran-related incident. However, HT.com is unable to independently confirm the exact date of Harp's photo.
Harp was photographed standing near military personnel carrying the "nuclear football" while holding her usual tote bag and a small pouch attached to it. The image quickly circulated online, prompting speculation about its contents.
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What sparked the viral rumors?
The claims originated after several X users suggested Harp's bag contained diapers for the 80-year-old president.
Gracelynn on X shared the image of Harp with a white puffy item in her purse and claimed, “Donald Trumps aide aka nurse carrying around a diaper bag full of depends. Theyre not even trying to hide it anymore.”
One widely shared post read, “This is Donald Trump's assistant, Natalie Harp. Carrying diapers for him in her bag.”
Another claimed Harp was Trump's "diaper nurse" and questioned why the alleged "diaper bag" appeared beside the nuclear football. The user wrote, “Wow. She really is Trump’s diaper nurse. But why is her diaper bag tethered to the nuclear football?”
A separate post suggested Harp's constant presence at presidential events had fueled speculation about her role.
No evidence supports 'official diaper nurse' claim
The available evidence does not support the claim that Harp serves as Trump's "official diaper nurse" or carries diapers for him.
The Grok-generated summary accompanying the viral discussion notes that critics mocked Harp's tote as a "diaper bag," but also states that the allegation has no support from medical records or official statements. It further notes that fact-checkers, including Snopes, have repeatedly debunked similar claims made about Trump in previous years.
Moreover, no photographs showed the contents of Harp's bag, and no medical records, White House statements or eyewitness accounts have corroborated the claims.
At the time of writing, neither the White House nor Harp has publicly responded to the latest viral posts.
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Who is Natalie Harp?
Natalie J. Harp is an American political aide who has served as the president's executive assistant since 2025. Before entering politics, she worked as a television presenter and became known as one of Trump's closest aides during his campaigns and presidency.
Harp is frequently seen traveling with the president and assisting him during public appearances. Media reports have described her as one of Trump's most trusted aides. Some have also referred to her as his "human printer" because she regularly provides him with printed news articles, talking points and briefing materials, according to The Daily Beast.
The viral speculation follows increased public attention on Harp after she appeared alongside Trump at multiple official events in recent weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More