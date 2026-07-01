Natalie Harp's brother asserts that her "infatuation" with President Donald Trump is rooted in her troubled relationship with their father. She is accused of having “unhealthy relationship” with Trump. Natalie Harp's brother argues her fixation on Trump is linked to their father's absence, viewing their bond as unhealthy. (X@TruthWill_Reign)

Preston Harp, the estranged sibling of the 80-year-old president’s preferred personal assistant, informed the Daily Beast that his 34-year-old sister had a strained relationship with their deceased father and has consistently sought a substitute for that paternal bond.

Preston, 38, currently residing in Nicaragua, holds the view that Natalie and Trump have formed a connection based on American exceptionalism, a belief system asserting that the United States is fundamentally superior to all other countries.

This belief aligns closely with Trump's “America First” policy and his efforts during a potential second term to remove unfavorable elements of U.S. history from federal locations.

“While much of the media has focused on questioning whether her relationship is something scandalous, that is not where my mind goes personally. Maybe it is because I just can’t imagine something like that, but to me this is 100 percent an infatuation based on an unfortunate shared ideology of U.S. exceptionalism,” Preston stated to the Daily Beast.

“I think that she does see Trump as a kind of father figure because he embodies the doctrine of American exceptionalism.”

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Natalie Harp faces allegations of morphing into Ivanka Trump Natalie Harp is gradually transforming into Trump's favored daughter, Ivanka, as noted by social media users who shared a comparison of the two.

Harp, the president's 'glamorous' aide at the White House, was likened to Trump's 44-year-old daughter in a rather striking post on X this past Monday, which displayed the two women side by side. Both women sport their natural blonde hair down with a similar part, fashionable red dresses, and red lipstick.

"Oh c---. She IS trying to look like Ivanka," the person captioned the images.

"I'm sure Ivanka was so happy for a break," another quipped, while a third user said, “Dollar store Ivanka.”