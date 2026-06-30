'Modi doesn't sleep, he's like me': US envoy to India recalls Trump's 6 am wish to talk to his ‘friend’

Sitting backstage at the UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida in April this year, US President Donald Trump thought of calling a friend - Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared this story on Monday, he recalled how he had pointed out to Trump back then that it was 6 am in India, and how that didn't change the President's mind about talking to PM Modi. US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Summit. (REUTERS)

Recalling the backstage conversation with Trump at the UFC event, Gor said: “He said to me: Let's call the Prime Minister. I said: It's 6am in the morning there. He replied: He (Modi) will be up, he's like me, he doesn't sleep.”

Gor went to share that since Trump had to take the stage soon after, the call with PM Modi was scheduled for the next day.

‘When you’re friends with somebody…' The US envoy narrated the incident to point out to the warmth Trump shares with PM Modi. “The louder message of the story is when you're friends with somebody not everything needs to be scheduled,” Gor said.

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He also said that Trump holds India in the highest regard and considers PM Modi a friend, an equation he may not necessarily share with other world leaders. “There are leaders we schedule things with because he does not consider them at the same level that he considers the prime minister,” the US ambassador to India said.