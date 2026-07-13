Cabinet rejig likely this week, Hariprasad may get inducted

The Congress is expected to take up the long pending expansion of the Karnataka cabinet this week, with chief minister DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president BK Hariprasad likely to be called to New Delhi for consultations after party leader Rahul Gandhi returns from his foreign visit, according to senior Congress leaders in the know. India News

More than a month after Shivakumar assumed office, the ministry continues to have several vacant berths, fuelling intense lobbying by legislators and senior leaders. “The leadership wants to complete the exercise before the next Assembly session, but it also wants to ensure every region and major community gets adequate representation,” a senior Congress leader in the know said.

Senior leaders said the Congress high command is keen to avoid discontent within the legislature party while ensuring representation for different regions, communities and factions.

Hariprasad has emerged as one of the prominent names in the latest round of discussions. Senior leaders in the know said Siddaramaiah has strongly backed Hariprasad’s induction into the cabinet and has also supported his appointment as Leader of the House in the Legislative Council. “There is a view within the leadership that Hariprasad’s experience should be utilised in the government while he continues to strengthen the organisation. Also there is proposal to ensure he is part of the Legislative Council as the party and government’s face in the upper house,” another senior leader said.

According to senior leaders in the know, if Hariprasad is not accommodated in the cabinet, urban development minister Dr Yathindra is among those being considered for the Legislative Council floor leader’s post.

Besides Hariprasad, the race for cabinet berths has intensified in recent days. According to senior party leaders in the know, MLAs Ashok Pattan, AS Ponnanna, KN Rajanna and MLC M R Seetharam are among those who have stepped up their efforts ahead of the expected consultations in New Delhi. Leaders such as Laxmi Hebbalkar, CS Appaji Nadagouda, Srinivas Mane and Gaviappa are also learnt to have reached out to the party’s central leadership to press their claims.

The expansion is expected to involve difficult choices as several legislators continue to seek cabinet berths. Aspirants are staking claims based on seniority, electoral performance, regional representation and community considerations. “There are far more aspirants than vacancies, so accommodating everyone is impossible. The leadership is trying to strike the right balance,” a senior Congress leader said.

Speaking about the exercise, Shivakumar reiterated that the decision rests entirely with the Congress leadership. “The high command will decide,” he said while responding to questions on the timing of the cabinet expansion.

Hariprasad also dismissed speculation over his own prospects, saying he would accept whatever decision the party leadership takes. “Whatever the party decides, I will abide by it,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold consultations with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Hariprasad in New Delhi before the expansion is finalised.