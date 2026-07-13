Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife breaks silence on ‘Satluj’ ban in India: ‘Unite in search for truth’

“I appeal to the people of Punjab, the entire Sikh Panth, and people across the world who believe in human rights and justice to unite in the search for truth”, she added.

In a post shared on her X account, she said, “Punjab is preparing to gather on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Harike Pattan (the site associated with unidentified bodies), for an Ardas (prayer) ceremony called by the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.”

Days after the film ‘ Satluj ’, based on the life and struggle of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra , was blocked from streaming on an OTT platform, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, his wife, broke her silence on Monday and urged the Akal Takht to establish a People's Commission to determine the actual number of people who disappeared, the number of unidentified bodies, and those killed in alleged fake police encounters during the 1980s and 1990s in Punjab .

Khalra, who has also worked as a human rights activist under the banner of the 'Khalra Mission Organization' after her husband was abducted and murdered in police custody in 1995, as per the court judgment, also recalled the episodes of Operation Bluestar and the anti-Sikh violence in Delhi and other parts of the country.

She said, “The military assault on Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in June 1984, the Sikh Massacre of November 1984, and the unidentified bodies, torture, and thousands of fake police encounters in the years that followed still demand accountability and justice”.

Apart from blaming Congress for these killings, she also underlined the alleged negative role of other parties - the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP and AAP.

She wrote, “The governments led by the (Shiromani) Akali Dal granted VIP facilities, legal assistance, and high-ranking positions to police officers accused of wrongdoing. Officials such as Sumedh Saini, Izhar Alam, Darbara Guru, (Paramraj Singh) Umranangal, Mohammad Mustafa, and others were openly given important posts, while the victim families were pushed to the margins, harassed, and forced to face legal hardships”.

“The present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, following a similar path, has, instead of bringing police personnel found guilty before the law, helped them evade justice. This includes those convicted in the murder of Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra—DSP Jaspal Singh, Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh, and Satnam Singh”, she added.

Cornering the ruling party at the Centre, she said, “The BJP government also faces serious allegations regarding targeted killings on foreign soil, allegations that, according to this statement, are being substantiated by the FBI”.

“The entire Sikh Panth looks to Sri Akal Takht Sahib with the hope that it will provide fearless and impartial leadership in accordance with the principles established by the Sikh Gurus”, she said.

Khalra added, “We respectfully request the Jathedar Sahib to establish a People's Commission to determine the actual number of people who disappeared, the unidentified bodies, and those killed in alleged fake police encounters during the 1980s and 1990s in Punjab”.

She urged him to give a rightful place in the Central Sikh Museum to those unidentified victims whose identities, according to this statement, were brought to light through the martyrdom and work of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Khalra appealed to the Jathedar to direct the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to provide financial assistance to the affected families.

“No political party or individual should be above accountability or the law. Those who killed innocent people, denied justice, concealed the truth about the Sikh genocide, or supported human rights violations should be held accountable before the people. Their official state honours should be withdrawn, and they should face social boycott”, she said.

She added, “Our Third Ghallughara (holocaust) should not be used for political gain. Instead, accountability should be demanded from the entire system. That alone would be a true tribute to the unidentified victims and to Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra”.

She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib constituency unsuccessfully, but secured 2,14,489 votes. From the same constituency, she campaigned for jailed Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the latter registered a thumping victory.

Khalra is currently in the United States with her son and daughter, who are settled there.

After being removed from the OTT platform, the film 'Satluj', which exposes human rights violations, is being screened publicly across Punjab, especially in villages.