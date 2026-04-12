Trump booed at UFC event? Videos emerge as JD Vance says Iran talks failed; ‘turned up the music to hide it…’

President Donald Trump was at the UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida, and videos emerged claiming that the audience had booed at the president. The event on Saturday took place even as Vice President JD Vance announced from Islamabad, Pakistan that the US had failed to reach a deal with Iran, after a temporary ceasefire was agreed on by all sides. President Donald Trump attends UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP) Many videos of the president walking out the fight event began to do the rounds in the meanwhile, with some pointing to the fact that the boos might indicate declining popularity among the people. Trump booed at UFC event? Videos emerge from Miami “Trump just walked out at the UFC. They turned the music all the way up to hide the boos, you can still hear them,” one person remarked sharing a video.

Another added “Donald Trump just got booed out of the arena in Miami at UFC 327. Dana White legit started cringing hard as fans rained down boos as they walked out to the cage. After that stopped the fans were just dead silent, couldn't find a single fan cheering for him.” A page on fight news also shared a video of the president at the event. While it did not mention that the Republican Commander in Chief got boos, it did make note of the fact that the reception was much quieter than usual. Also Read | Did CNN poll give Trump 100%? Fact-checking POTUS approval rating claim amid Iran war, troop deployment “The crowd reaction to Donald Trump arriving at #UFC327 was VERY mixed and MUCH quieter than it has been for past UFC events…,” the page said.

Others too claimed Trump was booed at the event, though the audio from the clips shared did not make it outright evident. “It’s genuinely hilarious to watch Trump get booed at UFC IN FLORIDA TOO!!! MAGA is DEAD!!!!!,” a person wrote on X. One even linked it to Vance's failed talks with Iran's representatives. “Trump getting booed at UFC tonight and Vance fails to get a deal in Pakistan.,” they wrote.