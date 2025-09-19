Dining out in Miami: Know why it's more expensive than anywhere else in the US

Miami has long been known for its vibrant food scene, with locals flocking to Little Havana for pastelitos or indulging in fine dining experiences along South Beach. But an all-new global study by Chef's Pencil suggests that dining out in Miami comes at a steep price. Check out why Miami is the most expensive city for dining out in the US.(Unsplash)

In reality, the city has been classified as the most expensive place to have a restaurant meal in the United States. No one wants that title, but locals are all too familiar.

According to Miami New Times, the city came in at 72nd in the world, surpassing any other U.S. city for dining expenses.

How costly is dining in Miami?

Dining out in Miami is difficult to avoid. A three-course, mid-range dinner for an individual runs an average price of $60. Although that may not raise an eyebrow for someone who has already paid $20 for an appetizer, it is the ratio of an average Miami salary that grabs our attention.

On an average monthly salary of $4,230, that dinner accounts for 1.4% of a resident's earnings. Miami New Times points out that by American standards, this is high, particularly when one compares it to cities such as Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., where eating out is less expensive.

Coffee and beer: A slight reprieve

While dining out in Miami incinerates your cash, the city is marginally better off when it comes to coffee and beer. A cappuccino will cost you $1.90 on average, and if you happen to be enjoying one a day, it will account for 3.9% of your monthly budget.

This puts Miami in the mid-range for coffee price affordability across the world, but again, it is a minor victory over eating out.

For beer, Miami is ranked #45 in the world as affordable. A pint of beer is around $8 for the typical resident. That is only 1.2% of their wage, less expensive than some European capitals.

Dining out in Miami compared to Europe

For people in Miami stung with the high cost of dining, there is a little solace in realizing they are not isolated. The Chef's Pencil study indicates dining in Miami is comparable with some of Europe's priciest cities, such as Copenhagen, Madrid, and Vienna.

Though prices might seem like a gut punch, at least they are keeping pace with other international cities for dining, showing Miami's dining experiences are costly no matter where you are.

Also Read: From scoop to the spirit | Wine and ice cream are the new power pairing!

The Miami dining experience

High prices notwithstanding, Miami's culinary scene is as distinctive and lively as ever. With sky-high rents, escalating hospitality wages, and the city's status as an importer of new dining ideas, it is no wonder prices are going up.

But for those willing and able to spend the money, Miami has tastes you can't get anywhere else, from stone crab claws to cortaditos.

Also Read: Mac and cheese recall: Goodles products pulled over allergy concerns; here's what FDA said

FAQs

Which city in the US is most affordable for dining out?

Dallas ranks on top, with just 0.7% of the average monthly salary required to cover the cost of a mid-range meal.

Why is dining in Miami costly?

A mid-range dinner for an individual runs an average price of $60 in the city.

What is Chef's Pencil?

The food magazine was launched by Chef Paul Hegeman in 2009.