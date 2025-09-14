From scoop to the spirit | Wine and ice cream are the new power pairing!

For decades, the pinnacle of ice-cream indulgence meant towering sundaes or the desi faluda. Wine, on the other hand, had its own place on the table, reserved for fine pairings with cheeses, savouries and elaborate mains. Now, the two worlds have collided in an unlikely but viral experiment: pairing wine with ice cream. What began as a novelty in London has quickly gained traction worldwide, and Indian chefs and food lovers are now happily embracing it. Pairing if wine with ice cream is the new viral trend (Instagram)

Trend takes off online The trend owes much of its popularity to mixologists, sommeliers and experimental chefs who are keen to disrupt the traditional dessert landscape. In metro cities, curated menus are already featuring these pairings, and social media has amplified the buzz. Influencers such as Sean Briggs (@itscocktailhour_), Beautiful Booze Cocktails (@beautifulbooze) and @induicecream helped put the idea in circulation, after it first drew attention at London’s wine-and-ice-cream bar The Dreamery earlier this year. Before long, the unusual combinations were turning up in the feeds of Indian foodies, chefs and gourmets alike. Content creator Saloni Kukreja, whose Reel on this trend went viral, says, “I paired Le Grand Noir Merlot wine with my ice cream brand Indu and trust me it tasted yummy. On the Reel I was showered with enormous love and equal hate, but that’s okay, I loved it. Later this year, I’m planning tasting sessions to curate different wine and ice cream pairings.”

Rooted yet experimental “Wine and ice cream handles have further elevated the trend. It’s new to India but references exist in the US and Europe for decades. The rise of gourmet home entertaining has also significantly fuelled it,” says Rohit Mishra, F&B director at The Centrum, Lucknow. His personal favourite? A strawberry affogato — sparkling wine poured over gelato — that brings Italian flair to Indian tables. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar agrees that the pairing has opened up “an entirely new spectrum of possibilities.” He explains, “Ice cream isn’t just for dessert anymore. Any flavour with strong citrus notes, cherries, berries, blackcurrant, naturally carries acidity and tartness, which makes it an easy companion for wines. Dessert wines like Sauternes, Tokaji or late-harvest Riesling are particularly well-suited to these experiments.” Mixologist Kama KM, who runs who runs Drinking Safari Pitstop, Gurugram, says, “Wine and ice cream are stand alone items so it can work well if experimented at home but at outlets it’s tricky. The trend is interesting but not too commercially feasible.”

Ice cream and wine pairing by Chef Bidyut Saha

New spectrum of pairings But experts caution that the approach has to be thoughtful. “Unlike cheese or chocolate, ice cream isn’t a traditional partner for wine,” notes Yash Dogra, co-founder of Masala Synergy, Gurugram. He adds, “But when balanced, it works beautifully. A sweet late-harvest wine can mirror the sugar levels in ice cream, while a crisp grape variety can cut through the richness of coconut. Done thoughtfully, it elevates the dish; done randomly, it feels forced.”

Red Wine Float by Yash Dogra Masala of Synergy, Gurugram includes ingredients Red wine, Vanilla ice cream, Tonic / Soda, Crushed Ice and for garnishing - mint leaves or cinnamon (optional)