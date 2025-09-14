From scoop to the spirit | Wine and ice cream are the new power pairing!

For decades, the pinnacle of ice-cream indulgence meant towering sundaes or the desi faluda. Wine, on the other hand, had its own place on the table, reserved for fine pairings with cheeses, savouries and elaborate mains. Now, the two worlds have collided in an unlikely but viral experiment: pairing wine with ice cream. What began as a novelty in London has quickly gained traction worldwide, and Indian chefs and food lovers are now happily embracing it.
The trend owes much of its popularity to mixologists, sommeliers and experimental chefs who are keen to disrupt the traditional dessert landscape. In metro cities, curated menus are already featuring these pairings, and social media has amplified the buzz.
Influencers such as Sean Briggs (@itscocktailhour_), Beautiful Booze Cocktails (@beautifulbooze) and @induicecream helped put the idea in circulation, after it first drew attention at London’s wine-and-ice-cream bar The Dreamery earlier this year. Before long, the unusual combinations were turning up in the feeds of Indian foodies, chefs and gourmets alike.
Content creator Saloni Kukreja, whose Reel on this trend went viral, says, “I paired Le Grand Noir Merlot wine with my ice cream brand Indu and trust me it tasted yummy. On the Reel I was showered with enormous love and equal hate, but that’s okay, I loved it. Later this year, I’m planning tasting sessions to curate different wine and ice cream pairings.”
“Wine and ice cream handles have further elevated the trend. It’s new to India but references exist in the US and Europe for decades. The rise of gourmet home entertaining has also significantly fuelled it,” says Rohit Mishra, F&B director at The Centrum, Lucknow. His personal favourite? A strawberry affogato — sparkling wine poured over gelato — that brings Italian flair to Indian tables.
Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar agrees that the pairing has opened up “an entirely new spectrum of possibilities.” He explains, “Ice cream isn’t just for dessert anymore. Any flavour with strong citrus notes, cherries, berries, blackcurrant, naturally carries acidity and tartness, which makes it an easy companion for wines. Dessert wines like Sauternes, Tokaji or late-harvest Riesling are particularly well-suited to these experiments.”
Mixologist Kama KM, who runs who runs Drinking Safari Pitstop, Gurugram, says, “Wine and ice cream are stand alone items so it can work well if experimented at home but at outlets it’s tricky. The trend is interesting but not too commercially feasible.”
New spectrum of pairings
But experts caution that the approach has to be thoughtful. “Unlike cheese or chocolate, ice cream isn’t a traditional partner for wine,” notes Yash Dogra, co-founder of Masala Synergy, Gurugram. He adds, “But when balanced, it works beautifully. A sweet late-harvest wine can mirror the sugar levels in ice cream, while a crisp grape variety can cut through the richness of coconut. Done thoughtfully, it elevates the dish; done randomly, it feels forced.”
Combining ice cream with wine is a phenomenon that unites luxury with sophistication. For Gorakh Gaikwad, COO and chief winemaker at Sula Vineyards, the secret lies in harmony. “The trick is finding the intensity and sweetness of both components. Dark chocolate ice cream pairs nicely with red wine, while fruit sorbets complement the Indian white wine.” The key to this sensory exploration? Let both the wine and the ice cream breathe a little.
Balance is key
For chefs, part of the charm lies in reinventing the dining experience. “It’s not about breaking rules; it’s about rewriting them with flair,” says chef Bidyut Saha, Executive Chef at Taj Corbett Resort & Spa: “The appeal lies in contrast and surprise — a scoop of roasted fig gelato with a bold Shiraz, or a tangy passionfruit sorbet with a chilled Sauvignon Blanc. These combinations encourage diners to explore flavour, temperature and texture in ways that are both indulgent and unexpected.”
How to make it work
Soften first: Let the ice cream sit for a minute: too frozen and it will numb the palate.
Match the sweetness: The wine should be as sweet, or sweeter, than the ice cream.
Keep it light: Small scoops and small pours keep the focus on pairing, not on heaviness.
Skip the tannins: Very tannic or oaked wines tend to clash with cold fat.
Favour fruits: Sorbets and fruit-based scoops pair more easily than ultra-dense creamy flavours.
Chill, don’t freeze: Serve wine gently chilled, never ice-cold.