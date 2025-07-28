Chef Ranveer Brar shares his secret recipe for making soft, airy dahi bhallas; how to avoid forming lumps

Do you love making dahi bhallas at home? Well, then, cracking the recipe for making soft, airy bhallas must be on your agenda. In an Instagram post shared on July 26, chef Ranveer Brar posted his secret to making bhallas without any lumps in them. Let's find the tips and tricks he mentioned in the video: Chef Ranveer Brar's secret to making bhallas without any lumps in them is getting the oil and water temperature right.(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Also Read | Ice cubes for good skin, hair and gut health? Nutritionist suggests the perfect recipe made from amla and curry leaves

Chef Ranveer Brar's secret to making delicious bhallas for dahi bhalla

Per chef Ranveer Brar, once you have prepared your batter for the bhallas, wet your hands before you fry them. Once your hands are wet, pick up a small ball of batter and drop it in the oil. Keep the gas very slow at this point. While picking the balls, do not let any air escape.

“I am doing it from one side only. See, I am taking it from one side like this so that the air that is locked inside the batter does not escape. Now, I will increase the gas a little bit. Why? Because the oil temperature comes down a bit quickly after you have added bhalla to it to fry,” Ranveer suggested while explaining the trick to making airy bhallas.

How to avoid lumps in the bhalla?

He shared another tip, where he revealed what to do when you are trying to soak bhalla in the water and avoid making lumps. The chef stressed, “Remember that the water should be absolutely cold.”

When you are taking out fried bhallas to soak them in water, at that moment, your water shouldn't be at a lukewarm temperature. This is because when you add hot bhallas straight from the oil into the water, the water will also become warm, which may cause lumps to form inside the dahi bhalla.

“So, either fry the bhallas and take them out to keep them aside for a while. Let it get to a lukewarm temperature and then add it to your lukewarm water. Or put it directly in cold water if you plan to soak it after taking it out of the oil,” Chef Ranveer suggested.

Explaining how to put the balls inside the water to soak them, he suggested, “Slowly, put the bhallas into the water to soak them. This is how you will get the taste. Basically, the only thing you have to check is that there should be no lumps in the middle. When you cut, there are no lumps in the middle.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.