Holi 2024 special: Dahi bhalla recipe to serve at the party

Holi 2024: Holi is around the corner, and we cannot wait for it already. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. It also reinstates that goodness always triumphs over evil. This year, Holi will be observed on March 25. On the day of Holi, people smear colours on each other's faces. Holi is celebrated with a variety of traditions throughout the country. From Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan to Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon, Holi celebrates a lot of fun traditions and rituals. Dahi Bhalla is a traditional Holi snack that is served to guests.

Holi-special snacks and drinks are also prepared at home to be relished with friends and family. Fropm gujia to namakpare to rasmalai, Holi-special dishes are as lip-smacking as ever. Thandai is also prepared with milk, spices and sweeteners. Dahi Bhalla is a traditional Holi snack that is served to guests. Here's a super fun and easy recipe of preparing Dahi Bhalla at home for the Holi party.

Ingredients:

For the vadas:

1 cup urad dal, soaked overnight

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 inch piece of ginger, grated

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

For the yogurt mixture:

2 cups thick yogurt

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

For garnish:

Tamarind chutney

Mint-coriander chutney

Roasted cumin powder

Chaat masala

Chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Drain the soaked urad dal and grind it into a smooth paste with minimal water. The batter should be thick. Add chopped green chilies, grated ginger, and salt to the batter. Mix well. Then heat oil in a kadhai over medium heat. Take small portions of the batter and gently drop them into the hot oil. Fry until the vadas turn golden brown and crispy. Remove from oil and drain excess oil on paper towels. Once all the vadas are fried, soak them in lukewarm water for about 15-20 minutes. Squeeze out excess water gently and arrange them in a serving dish. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, and sugar. Mix well. Pour the yogurt mixture over the soaked vadas, ensuring they are fully covered. Garnish with tamarind chutney, mint-coriander chutney, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and chopped coriander leaves. Serve chilled.

(Recipe: Kamal Kant Singh, Chef de cuisine, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway)