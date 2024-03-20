Holi 2024 snacks: Gujia to namakpare, what to serve at your Holi get-together

Holi 2024: That time of the year is here. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Holi symbolises the triumph of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu, signifying that goodness always wins over evil. Holi festivities are observed in all corners of the country. From Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan to Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon and Barsana, Holi observes a lot of interesting rituals and traditions all across the country. This year, the festival of colours will be observed on March 25. A day before Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed. Holi-special snacks and drinks are prepared at home on this auspicious day to be relished with friends and family.(Unsplash)

Holi-special snacks and drinks are prepared at home on this auspicious day to be relished with friends and family. People also follow the age-old tradition of drinking bhang on this day. As we gear up to prepare for the Holi parties and get-togethers, here is a list of snacks that we can serve.

Holi snacks to serve at the parties:

Gujia: These decilious fried bites are one of the best snacks that can lift up the mood of a Holi party. Gujias are filled with delicious stuffings of choice and then deep fried in oil. They are served hot to add to the festivities.

Namakpare: Namakpare, also known as namkin are delicious salty fried bites that are mostly popular in the North Indian cuisine. They add the extra crunch in our bites and made the day better.

Thandai: Prepared with spices, milk and sweeteners, people often add the ground paste of leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant to thandai for euphoric effect for the Holi festivities.

Rasmalai: No Indian festival can be complete without the touch of sweet rasmalai as the perfect dessert. Delicious chenna soaked in milk and saffron strands add to the Holi festivities.