Holi 2024 travel: 10 popular Holi destinations in India to celebrate festival of colours
Mar 18, 2024 08:51 PM IST
From unique camel races to women beating men with sticks, travel to these 10 most spectacular and popular Holi destinations in India to mark festival of colours
Holi, also known as the “Festival of Colours”, is a popular festival celebrated by the Hindu community in India and other parts of the world and if you love the sights, sound and colours of Holi, then travel to some of the most spectacular places in India where it is still celebrated in deeply traditional manner. Here are some of the best places to visit in India during Holi:
- Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh: These are the birthplaces of Krishna and the Holi celebrations here are legendary as people come from all over India and the world to take part in the festivities since these places are known for their traditional and vibrant Holi celebrations, including the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon. It’s one place on earth where people from all corners want to be in during the festival. No wonder -- Govardhan, Barsana and Nandgaon -- are the most visited places. The festival is popular here because of the way it is celebrated. The women of Barsana village near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, beat up men from neighboring Nandgaon village with sticks, in what’s known as Lathmar (stick-beating) celebrations. Lathmar Holi takes place around a week before the main day of Holi. It’s worth going to Barsana a couple of days in advance so that you can also experience the Laddoo Holi festivities there. Sweets are thrown around and spiritual songs related to Radha and Krishna are sung. One must experience the festival in Mathura and Vrindavan and also pay a visit to the famous Banke-Bihari Temple. The crowd’s enthusiasm for their beloved Krishna needs to be seen to be believed. In Vrindavan, the festival is celebrated for a week.
- Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Pink City celebrates Holi with grandeur, with events like Elephant Festival and royal processions hence, Holi celebrations in Jaipur are known as the "Elephant Festival" since elephants are painted and decorated with colours and taken on a procession.
- Anandpur Sahib, Punjab: Famous for its Hola Mohalla celebrations, featuring martial arts demonstrations, mock battles and vibrant colours, the best way to experience Holi the Sikh way is at Anandpur Sahib where during the festival of Hola Mohalla, it is enthralling to see Nihangs (Sikh warriors) in action on the banks of the Charan Ganga. Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib is one of the five temporal seats of the Sikh religion where lakhs of devotees visit during the three-day festival to seek the blessings of the Almighty. It is an extremely colourful festival where Nihangs dressed in their blue/saffron clothes engage in mock battles with their weapons before an extremely receptive crowds. This is a boon for photographers and for those who loves to experience an Indian religious cultural mela.
- Shantiniketan, West Bengal: This small town in West Bengal celebrates Basanta Utsav, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore, with cultural performances, dances and songs. Home to Visva-Bharati University founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Holi celebrations here are known as Basanta Utsav and involve students and faculty members putting on a cultural program of music, dance, and poetry. This is one place that should be visited during the Spring Festival that falls during the Holi festivities as students dress up in spring colours and stage a huge cultural program for visitors, including dancing to Rabindranath Tagore’s songs, followed by the usual exchange of colours, making Basantotsava a cherished part of Bengali history and culture that attracts numerous tourists.
- Udaipur, Rajasthan: If you are in a mood for some royal charm, head to Udaipur where the Maharaja of Udaipur also takes part in the Holi festivities. Known for its royal Holi celebrations at City Palace and other heritage sites, Holi at Udaipur is accompanied by folk music and dance. The experience in this majestic place is of course royal. A day before Holi, which is celebrated as Holika Dahan, hundreds of pyres are lit all over the city. But the one at the Jagdish Temple is the biggest. The Holi experience here is grand.
- Hampi, Karnataka: The ancient city of Hampi in Karnataka is famous for its Holi celebrations, where people gather to play with colours and enjoy traditional music and dance performances amidst the stunning ruins and temples.
- Delhi: Celebrations in Delhi include traditional Holi parties, music festivals, and cultural events across the city with people smearing colours on each other and dancing to traditional music.
- Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Another city in UP that is famous for its spiritual Holi celebrations but here, the ghats of River Ganges lights up with rituals, bonfires and vibrant colours.
- Pushkar, Rajasthan: KLet the camel races, cultural performances and festivities give a unique touch to your Holi celebrations at Pushkar in Rajasthan.
- Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Film City or City of Dreams celebrates Holi with street parties, dance events and vibrant colours in various neighbourhoods and if you are a Bollywood fan at heart, we not say more. Book your tickets now and watch the filmy celebrations live at Mumbai.
