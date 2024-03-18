Holi, also known as the “Festival of Colours”, is a popular festival celebrated by the Hindu community in India and other parts of the world and if you love the sights, sound and colours of Holi, then travel to some of the most spectacular places in India where it is still celebrated in deeply traditional manner. Here are some of the best places to visit in India during Holi:

Holi 2024 travel: 10 popular Holi destinations in India to celebrate festival of colours (PTI Photo)