Ice cubes for good skin, hair and gut health? Nutritionist suggests the perfect recipe made from amla and curry leaves

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc global public health nutrition UK and national diabetes educator, often shares highlights on healthy diet practices, tackling diseases with nutritional changes, and improving lifestyle habits for overall wellbeing. In a post shared on July 26, the nutritionist shared an interesting hack for good skin and gut health: making ice cubes. Make these ice cubes for good skin and gut. (Freepik)

Ice cubes for good skin and gut

The nutritionist wrote, “Make these ice cubes for good skin and gut.” She warned, however, that you need to understand that this is not a magic remedy for a better gut unless you really fix your lifestyle and diet. She added, “These cubes can only add to what you are already eating and benefit more.”

Apart from skin and gut, she pointed out that the healthy ice cubes are also great for your hair.

Here's how to make the ice cubes:

Take 2-3 amla: This will help boost collagen production, reduce the damage of free radicals, and protect your skin.

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and are very good for your skin's shine and stronger follicles.

Just add a little bit of water to this and grind it together.

The nutritionist even shared a tip to make the ice cubes better: You can add soaked chia seeds to the mixture and freeze it overnight.

“The best way is to drink it when consumed, but if you do not have time to make this juice daily, then ice cubes work the best,” she advised. Chia seeds, often considered a great pick for gut health, are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, abundant in dietary fibre for digestive wellness, support weight loss efforts, help regulate blood sugar levels, promote heart health, are packed with antioxidants, support bone health, and boost energy and metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.