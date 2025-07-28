Fitness coach who lost 9 kg in 3 months recommends 10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat

Fruits and vegetables are a good source of vitamins and minerals, especially an excellent source of dietary fibre, which can help to maintain a healthy gut and prevent constipation and other digestive problems. Often, when people are trying to lose weight or aiming for fat loss, they gravitate towards fruits. But many of them contain sugar and calories that can set you back. Oranges are low in calories, high in vitamin C, and boost fat burning. (Shutterstock)

What if we told you that there are fruits that can aid your fat loss journey? Fitness coach and health influencer Vimal Rajput lost about 20 pounds (approximately 9 kg) in 3 months. In a post shared on July 25, she listed fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat.

10 fruits to help you lose belly fat

Sharing the 10 fruits to aid belly fat loss, the fitness coach said that the 6th fruit she mentioned in the list is the cheat code. Let's find all the fruits she mentioned:

1. Grapefruit

It helps boost metabolism and burns fat faster, the fitness coach pointed out.

2. Berries (strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)

They are low in sugar, high in fibre, and packed with antioxidants.

3. Apples

Apples are rich in fibre, which helps you feel full for longer and control your appetite.

4. Avocado

Avocados are loaded with healthy fats that help burn belly fat.

5. Watermelon

Hydrating and low in calories, watermelon helps reduce water retention.

6. Pineapple

Pineapples are rich in bromelain, which aids digestion and reduces bloating. According to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, bromelain is a group of enzymes that break down proteins. These enzymes are found in the stem and fruit of the pineapple plant.

7. Kiwi and pears

Rich in fibre, these two incredible fruits help keep your cravings in check.

8. Orange

It is low in calories, high in vitamin C, and boosts fat burning.

9. Pomegranate

Full of antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and burn fat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.