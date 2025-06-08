Fitness coach shares ‘10 low calorie fruits with almost zero calories she ate to lose 25 kg in 4 months’

Eating fruits provides the body with nutrients that can boost overall health. However, some choices, like pineapple and watermelon, can be a delicious addition to a weight loss diet, as per fitness coach Amaka. She said that incorporating a variety of fruits into your weight loss diet, you can add natural sweetness, fibre, and nutrients to support your overall health and weight loss goals. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Did you know pineapple could help reduce bloating? (Freepik)

She took to Instagram on June 7 and said, “Here are 10 fruits that are super low in calories, packed with water and fibre, and perfect for losing weight faster and keeping you full without adding much to your calorie count, I enjoyed to lose 25 kg in 4 months…”

Amaka tilted her post: '10 low calorie fruits with almost 0 calories I ate to lose 25 kg in 4 months'. She added veggies like carrots to her list and wrote in her caption, “You can enjoy these fruits without worrying about calories! And they also help you lose weight faster.”

1. Watermelon – 30 calories per 100g

Amaka said, “Rich in over 90 percent water, helps flush out bloating.”

2. Cucumber – 15 calories per 100g

She added, “Super hydrating, due to its high water content, it helps you stay really full and it doubles as a vegetable so you can add it to your meal to give you that bulk (volume) without consuming extra calories, as it’s very low in calories and it really. Reduces bloating.”

3. Strawberries – 32 calories per 100g

Amaka said, “Very low in calories, also aids in curbing sugar cravings.”

4. Egg plant – 35 calorie per 100g

“Super low in calories, crunchy, and filling,” she added.

5. Green apple – 52 calories per 100g

Amaka further said, “Super high in fibre, keeps you full.”

6. Oranges – 45 calories per 100g

She added, “Rich in vitamin C and fibre. Boosts your metabolism and aids digestion.”

7. Lemon – 29 calories per 100g

Amaka said, “Detoxifies your body and aids digestion. I always add to warm water in the morning and take it as my morning drink.”

8. Cantaloupe (melon) – 34 calories per 100g

She added, “Very rich in water, very sweet and filling, and it curbs appetite naturally.”

9. Carrot sticks – 41 calories per 100g

Amaka said, “Tasty, crunchy and very satisfying.”

10. Pineapple – 50 calories per 100g

She concluded, “My favourite: contains bromelain that burns belly fat very fast; perfect to take after meals to reduce bloating. Works like magic.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.