Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss

Having enough protein in your daily diet is essential, no matter what your fitness goals are. Protein is an essential nutrient that can help boost your metabolism, keep you energised, aid your weight loss, help you build muscle, and simply maintain a healthy balanced diet. There's nothing like starting the day off with a protein-rich breakfast, and a woman named Surti Yadav, who lost 17 kg with 'ghar ka khana (homecooked food)' swears by three high-protein recipes. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works

These recipes are packed with filling protein that'll help you reach your health and fitness goals — and they take less time (and zero culinary skills) to make. Best part? They all contain at least 25 grams of protein and are less than 300 calories each. In her post titled '3 high-protein breakfast recipes I ate on repeat to lose 17 kg', Surti Yadav gave all the details.

Check out her recipes:

Besan cheela with paneer stuffing

⦿ Ingredients: Besan (gram flour), water, cumin seeds, red chilli, salt, mixed vegetables ( onion, tomato, capsicum(optional), green chili), paneer

⦿ Method: Prepare a batter with besan, water and spices. Heat oil on a griddle, pour the batter, and cook. For stuffing, grate paneer with chopped vegetables and spices. Place on the cheela, fold, and cook until golden brown.

Berries Greek yogurt Parfait

⦿ Ingredients: 1 cup non-fat Greek yoghurt, 1/2 cup mixed berries (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry), 1/4 cup high-protein granola, 1 tbsp chia seeds

⦿ Method: Mix berries in Greek yoghurt. Add chia seeds and granola. Put it in the fridge for 30 mins. Enjoy a refreshing tasty start to your day.

Dal cheela with paneer

⦿ Ingredients: Moong dal, paneer, spices (turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder), salt, chopped onion, tomatoes and capsicum (optional), oil for cooking

⦿ Method: Prepare a batter using soaked and ground moong dal with spices. Cook on a hot tawa; for stuffing, grate paneer with chopped vegetables and spices. Place the paneer mixture on the cheela, fold, and cook until golden brown.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.