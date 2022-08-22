High protein recipes: Delicious chickpea dishes to try at home

Chickpeas or kabuli chane is used extensively in Indian kitchen to prepare a variety of dishes from yummy curries, crunchy snacks, refreshing salads to chatapati chaats. The storehouse of protein and fibre, chickpea promises to keep your blood sugar levels in control, lower cholesterol, keep your heart healthy and ease digestion. On your weight loss journey, it is an ideal companion to keep those hunger pangs away and help you feel full for long. Besides, they are an excellent way to add iron, folate, zinc, vitamins, phosphorous to your diet. (Also read: Work-from-home snacks: Popcorns to roasted chickpeas; 7 healthy recipes for mid-meal cravings)

Like other legumes, chickpeas should also be soaked before consumption for better nutrient absorption, and digestion. Boil it and use it as a snack between those mid-meal cravings - stuff it in your sandwich or make a healthy tikki.

Here are two delicious chickpea recipes by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai.

Healthy Mediterranean chickpea salad

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

4 Medjool dates, pitted and diced

3 Persian cucumbers, sliced into thin half moons

⅓ chop roasted bell pepper

Chevre Goat cheese

¼ cup fresh mint

Method:

- In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and several grinds of pepper.

- In a small skillet over medium-low heat, toast the cumin seeds until aromatic, about 30 seconds.

- Remove from the heat and crush them a bit (a mortar & pestle is easiest for this). Add them to the bowl and stir.

- Add the chickpeas, tomatoes, dates, cucumbers, red pepper, and parsley to the bowl and toss.

- Transfer to a serving platter and dollop with the goat cheese, sprinkle with mint, and top with the extra roasted chickpeas, if desired. Season to taste and serve.

Channa Madra

250 gm ghee

250 gm Kabuli chana-boiled

4 no. cardamom

5 no. cloves

1/3 tsp black cardamom, powdered

1/3 tsp clove, powdered

1/2 tsp turmeric

3/4 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp salt

3 tsp raisins

Method:

-Heat the ghee in a pan.

-Add cardamoms, cloves, black cardamom, clove powder, turmeric, and cumin and Kabuli

-Channas and mix well.

-Then add the salt, raisins and yogurt and cook on low flame for 20 minutes.

-Serve with roti or phulka

