Healthy chaat recipe: Chef Kunal Kapur shares tips to make lip-smacking chana chaat

Just like chickpeas (chhole), black bengal gram (kala chana) too is an integral part of many Indian street foods and can lend a distinct taste to any kind of chaat. Kala chana chaat can be rustled up in a jiffy and is the perfect way to satiate those spicy cravings, but only if you add the right spices and ingredients to it. (Also read: How to make your chhole super-delicious; know secret ingredients from Chef Kunal Kapur)

Especially if you are aiming to lose weight, kala chana or black chickpea is a delicious way to shed kilos being high in protein and fibre than most daals and a storehouse of essentials minerals needed by the body. Cooked or roasted, kala chana is one of the most popular snacks in many Indian households and people love to experiment with it.

Chef Kunal Kapur in his recent Instagram post shared a delicious recipe of kala chana chaat that you must try making at home.

Ingredients

For Boiling Chana

1 cup Kala Chana (boiled)

¾ tsp salt

3 cups water

For Chana tadka

4 tbsp Oil

1 no Tej Patta

½ tsp heeng (asafoetida)

2nos kali elichi (Black cardamom)

7-8 nos cloves

8-10 nos kali mirch (black pepper)

1 tbsp ginger chopped

1 no green chilli chopped

2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp haldi

Coriander powder- 1 tbsp Dhaniya

Salt to taste

¾ tsp kasoori methi powder

For Chana Chaat

½ cup aloo (potatoes boiled and diced)

½ cup onion chopped

½ cup cucumber (chopped)

½ cup tomato chopped

Salt to taste

½ tsp black salt

1½ tsp jeera (Cumin, roasted and crushed)

2 tsp chaat masala

1 tbsp amchur powder

½ tsp red chilly powder

1 no green chilli chopped

1 no lemon

Handful coriander chopped

Handful pomegranate seeds

Method

* Wash and soak kala chana (black gram) for at least 7-8 hours. Add the soaked chana in the pressure cooker along with salt and 3 cups of water. Close the cooker and cook them.

* Heat oil in a kadai or a deep vessel, add bayleaf, heeng, black cardamom, cloves, pepper and stir them on high heat. Add ginger, green chillies and cook them briefly.

* Lower the heat and add chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Give a quick stir and immediately add the boiled chana with its water into the kadai. Turn the heat to high and boil the chana. Sprinkle salt to taste and reduce the water till it thickens and the masala coats the kala chana. Sprinkle kasoori methi powder, stir and turn off the heat.

* You can now make the chaat hot warm or cold.

* Place the hot chana in a bowl. Add boiled and diced potatoes, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, salt, black salt, cumin, chaat masala, amchur chilli powder, green chillies, squeeze lemon, coriander and pomegranate seeds. Mix and toss them together, check for seasoning and adjust. Serve them immediately.