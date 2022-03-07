How to make your chhole super-delicious; know secret ingredients from Chef Kunal Kapur

In any Punjabi kitchen, it's hard to miss the overpowering, appetite-boosting fragrance of chhole. The prospect of teaming it up with rice or soft and fluffy bhature can make anyone's day. The versatility of this legume makes it everyone's favourite. A day-out with friends is almost never complete without indulging in some street food. A common ingredient in many of the chatpati chaats and snacks - from chhole bhature, papdi chaat to wraps – it surely helps to satiate those spicy cravings. (Also read: Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe)

Chhole is also your comfort food when accompanied with rice and perfect for any lazy weekend lunch or a get-together with friends. It's true that some versions of chhole taste better than others and the reason could be some secret ingredients that add to the flavour and turn your ordinary preparation to something irresistible.

Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared how adding a potli of some special ingredients can give your chhole a tangy and tasty appeal.

For the uninitiated, to make this yummy curry, chickpeas are soaked overnight or for 6-8 hours before being boiled and then a blend of spices are added to it. They are tempered with ajwain, ginger, garlic and green chillies and dry masalas like cumin powder, corianger, amchur, kasoori methi powder, pomegranate seeds powder, are added to it.

Kapur took to Instagram to share his secret ingredients for making super-tasty chhole. It is basically a potli that is added to chhole while boiling and adds to its distinct taste.

Here's how it is made.

Take a muslin cloth and add the following spices in it:

- 1 black cardamom

- 6-7 peppercorns

- 3 cardamoms

- 1 stick cinnamon

- 4 cloves

- 1 bayleaf

- 4 wedges dried gooseberry (amla)

- 1 tbsp tea leaves

Kapur shares how this potli not only gives chhole its thick consistency and colour, but also slightly tangy taste.

Ready to give your chhole a unique twist?

