Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe
Pindi Chana or Chhole is a classic Punjabi dish and is eaten across Northern India. This recipe uses big, white chana or gramsand is cooked in a mixture of spices, cinammon sticks and black tea water to give it a nice, dark colour. This is usually garnished with julienned ginger, chopped coriander and wedges of lime. This delicious and filling dish can be eaten with any kind of bread be it roti, bhature, naan or even steamed rice for that matter.
For pressure cooking:
2 cup chana / chickpea (pre-soaked for at least 8 hours)
4 tea bags
2 inch cinnamon / dalchini
2 bay leaf / tej patta
6 pods cardamom / elachi
8 cloves / lavang
0.5 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
6 cup water
For chana masala spice powder:
1 tsp cumin / jeera
2 tsp coriander seeds
0.5 tsp shahi jeera
0.5 tsp pepper
0.5 tsp fennel / saunf
2 tsp kasuri methi / dry fenugreek leaves
6 cloves
4 pods cardamom / elachi
6 dried red chilli
0.5 tsp turmeric
0.5 tsp aamchur / dry mango powder
0.5 tsp pomegranate powder
pinch hing / asafoetida
For curry:
6 tsp oil
2 bay leaf / tej patta
2 onion (finely chopped)
2 tsp ginger garlic paste
2 chilli (slit)
4 tomato (finely chopped)
1 tsp salt
4 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
For tempering:
2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter
2 chilli (slit)
2 inch ginger (julienne)
0.5 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
INSTRUCTIONS
Star by adding 3 tsp oil into a large vessel, preferably a kadai, and sauté 1 bay leaf.
After this add 1 onion followed by 1 tsp ginger garlic paste and 1 chilli.
Let this sauté well until the onions turn golden brown, add the prepared spice powder to this, then sauté on a low flame until the spice powder turns aromatic. Thden add two tomatoes to this and sauté well.
Cook until the tomatoes turn mushy and the oil is separated from the vegetables. Now add cooked chana and half teaspoon of salt. Now let this simmer until everything is combined and cooked, this usually takes 15-20 minutes on a medium flame. Finally garnish with chopped ginger and coriander. Serve with a wedge of lime, steamed rice and your choice of bread, enjoy!
(Recipe courtesy Hebbar's Kitchen)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies
- What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On this miniature cooking show, recipes fit for a dollhouse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note
- Try this delicious recipe of Oats and Cranberry Pancakes that don't just taste divine but are also healthy. You can now enjoy pancakes without the guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside
- Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this super easy recipe of strawberry chia pudding. Check out the health benefits of this delicious dessert inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple
- Want to be healthy with a flavour explosion in your mouth? Try this mouthwatering recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce that will keep you coming back for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito
- Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup
- Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural antioxidants? Here’s a recipe to whip up some creamy, crunchy Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening which is a healthy substitute for rice and flour and is sure to tickle your taste buds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try gluten-free 'Everything Bagel' and keep coming back for another bite
- Say ‘yes’ to bagel cravings this Tuesday with ‘Everything Bagel’ which is a clean version of a regular bagel with pops of onion, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. Drooling at the thought of all those tasty flavours? Check the recipe of Everything Bagel inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fudgy Chocolate Strawberry Brownie recipe: You will fall in love all over again
- It's time to add some fresh fruits to our favourite dessert and bake some fudgy chocolate strawberry brownies that taste divine and don't require a lot of effort.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox