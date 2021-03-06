Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe
If you are a lover of foods like potatoes and pastas, then the carb-heavy gnocchi, which is a pasta dish made with potatoes is perfect for you. Gnocchi is a type of pasta or potato dumpling which is usually made from ingredients like wheat flour, egg, cheese, potato, breadcrumbs, cornmeal or other variations. The gnocchi is cooked with herbs, condiments, vegetables and doused in delicious sauces whether it's a tangy tomato sauce, a creamy cheesey one or if you like to keep things simple, one can even simply toss the gnocchi in sage, butter and top with some cheese. The following recipe will take over an hour to prepare, but the pillowy and soft pasta will be worth every minute of effort you take to make it and you will find yourself coming back to this dish more than once for sure. Try out the following recipe for a soft potato gnocchi cooked in a subtle tomato sauce and take your taste buds on a trip to Italy without even leaving your home:
Ingredients
GNOCCHI
1 pound potatoes (clean but not skinned / not new potatoes)
1 cup flour (130 grams)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 medium egg
SAUCE
2 tablespoons olive oil (40 grams)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-2 cloves large of garlic chopped
1 teaspoons oregano
5 leaves basil chopped (or 1 teaspoon/3/4 gram dried) or 1 teaspoon/3/4 gram dried
2 dashes of hot pepper flakes (if desired)
1 can pelati tomatoes with sauce (1 1/2 to 2 cups / 400 grams), nothing else added in the tomatoes
1/2 cup water (170 grams)
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
GNOCCHI
In a large pot boil potatoes until tender, remove from the pot and let cool remove the skin. Then pass through a potato ricer.
Mix together the flour and salt and place on a flat surface, make a well in the middle and add the potatoes and egg, mix together with your fingers to form a soft dough, it should not stick to your fingers. On a lightly floured surface, cut small amounts of dough to form ropes and cut into 3/4 inch (2 cm) pieces, then slide each piece on a fork and squeeze a little (but not too hard). Sprinkle with a little bit of flour and toss, so they don't stick together. Let the gnocchi rest for 20 minutes before cooking.
TOMATO SAUCE
While the gnocchi are resting make the sauce. In a large saucepan add olive oil, tomatoes, salt, garlic, oregano, basil, hot pepper flakes and water, stir to combine, half cover and let simmer over medium heat until thickened. Remove cover for the last few minutes to thicken.
COOKING GNOCCHI
In a large pot of salted boiling water cook the gnocchi, gnocchi are ready when they float to the top. Drain and add to the cooked sauce, add a little pasta water, cook for 30 seconds, gently tossing. Serve immediately topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese if desired. Enjoy the fruits of your labour with your loved one!
(Recipe courtesy AnItalianKitchen)
