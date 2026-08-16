Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde 'makes sure to work out for 60 minutes every day': Treadmill, weight training and…

In the high-stakes, unpredictable arena of Indian governance, politicians live under tight schedules characterised by relentless travel and all-day meetings. Yet behind the scenes, fitness has quietly become a crucial pillar of political endurance. A 2019 report by The Week detailed how high-profile politicians structure their physical fitness routines around demanding public roles. Also read | PM Narendra Modi stays fit at 75 with just 3.5 hours of sleep, no food after 6 pm, yoga and unique ‘Panchtatva’ walks

In the report, Eknath Shinde – who is currently serving as Maharashtra deputy chief minister – and his personal trainer at the time, revealed how exercise supports his gruelling schedule, highlighting that regular workout is not a luxury, it is a vital countermeasure against physical degradation.

'I make it a point to drink plenty of fluids at all times' According to details shared by The Week, 'fitness freak' Eknath Shinde maintained a state-of-the-art home gym setup and prioritised working out regardless of how busy his schedule became. “I don't have a fixed time to exercise, but I make sure I work out for 60 minutes every day, be it early in the morning or late at night,” he said.

Understanding that a politician’s workday is dominated by extended public engagements, he added it could get 'extremely challenging, given the rigorous amount of travel involved'. He said, “During elections, I always end up losing a lot of flab, given the physical and mental stress that goes with it.”

Maintaining dietary discipline and fluid intake was equally central to surviving long hours on the job – Eknath Shinde shared it was important to 'to keep oneself well hydrated'. He said at the time, “I don't make a fuss about food, but I make it a point to drink plenty of fluids at all times. I think I have successfully maintained the same body profile in the past five years, right from the 2014 elections to the present one.” Also read | Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z