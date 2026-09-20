Chef Sanjeev Kapoor turns kitchen waste into flavour bomb with his turai ke chilke ki chutney recipe
Sanjeev Kapoor demonstrates sustainable cooking without compromising on flavours with his turai ke chilke ki chutney recipe.
If you ever wanted to be more sustainable and waste less food in the kitchen, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s turai ke chilke ki chutney is the perfect recipe to try.
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In his blog, the chef describes the dish, stating, “Peels of ridge gourd are lightly cooked in coconut oil and then ground with coconut and some basic masalas to a fresh and aromatic chutney. It is then tempered lightly. In spite of being simple, this chutney is very versatile, for you can serve it with roti, rice or some other snack.”
The dish can be prepared from scratch in approximately 30 minutes. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients for turai ke chilke ki chutney
- 1 large ridge gourd (turai)
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- ¾ cup scraped fresh coconut
- ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
- 1 inch ginger, roughly chopped
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)
- 1 teaspoon split Bengal gram (chana dal)
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- ¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 2 dried red chillies, broken
Method of preparation
- Peel the ridge gourd and use the gourd in some other dish. Transfer the peels into a bowl, add water and wash them thoroughly. Drain well.
- Heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a non-stick kadai, add ridge gourd peels and sauté for five to six minutes on medium heat or till they turn crisp. Take the pan off the heat and set it aside.
- Take the coconut in a grinder jar, add coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, cooked ridge gourd peels, salt, and one cup of water, and grind to a fine mixture. Transfer into a serving bowl.
- Heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a shallow non-stick pan, add split skinless black gram and split Bengal gram, mix and sauté till golden brown.
- Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida, curry leaves and dried red chillies and mix well.
- Pour this tempering over the ground mixture and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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