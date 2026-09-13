This pineapple sheera recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor will elevate your mood instantly: See step-by-step preparation
Sanjeev Kapoor's pineapple sheera is the perfect sweet indulgence to enjoy with friends and family while ushering in the festive season.
With the festive season just around the corner, it is time to up your dessert game. And what better way to start at home than preparing a delicious bowl of sheera? While traditionally made with semolina ghee and sugar, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor puts his own spin on the classic and shares the recipe for pineapple sheera on his blog.
Also Read | Looking for something sweet and crunchy to munch on? Chef Kunal Kapur shares cinnamon almond recipe
“Pineapple lends its delicious flavour to any dish it is added to. And when it is used to make sheera, the taste increases tenfold. Fragrant, comforting and always welcome on the table,” he wrote, describing the dish. It requires a prep time of approximately 35 minutes and a similar cooking time. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for pineapple sheera
- 1/2 medium pineapple
- 1 cup fine semolina (barik rawa)
- 1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder
- 1 tablespoon saffron water
- 3/4 cup ghee
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons sugar
- Roasted and chopped cashew nuts to sprinkle
- Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle
Method of preparation
- Peel, core and cut the pineapple into small dice.
- Heat 3 cups of water in a deep non-stick pan, add green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and saffron water, mix and allow the mixture to come to a boil.
- Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai, add semolina, and sauté on medium heat until light golden brown.
- Add diced pineapple, mix, and continue to sauté until the semolina turns golden brown.
- Add the boiled water to this mixture, mix, cover and cook on low heat for five to six minutes.
- Add sugar, mix well, and cook over medium heat for four to five minutes, or until the sugar dissolves completely. Let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle chopped cashew nuts and pistachios on top and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.