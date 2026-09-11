Looking for something sweet and crunchy to munch on? Chef Kunal Kapur shares cinnamon almond recipe

Snacking is a habit that we all enjoy, and the cravings throughout the day are as varied as it gets. In case you are in the mood for sweet and crunchy, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution that can be made at home in minutes: cinnamon almonds.

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Taking to Instagram on September 10, the chef shared the recipe for the dish. Describing it, he wrote in the captions, “If you are craving something sweet, crunchy and super easy to make, try these cinnamon sugar almonds! They come together with just a few simple ingredients and make for such a satisfying little snack.”

“The cinnamon adds that warm, comforting flavour, while the sugar gives you just the right amount of sweetness. Make a batch and keep them around for when those random snack cravings hit. Try this recipe, and I hope it helps settle your snack cravings, especially when you want something quick and homemade,” he added.

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.