Looking for something sweet and crunchy to munch on? Chef Kunal Kapur shares cinnamon almond recipe
Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe for homemade cinnamon sugared almonds; an indulgent snack that can be stored and enjoyed at any time.
Snacking is a habit that we all enjoy, and the cravings throughout the day are as varied as it gets. In case you are in the mood for sweet and crunchy, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution that can be made at home in minutes: cinnamon almonds.
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Taking to Instagram on September 10, the chef shared the recipe for the dish. Describing it, he wrote in the captions, “If you are craving something sweet, crunchy and super easy to make, try these cinnamon sugar almonds! They come together with just a few simple ingredients and make for such a satisfying little snack.”
“The cinnamon adds that warm, comforting flavour, while the sugar gives you just the right amount of sweetness. Make a batch and keep them around for when those random snack cravings hit. Try this recipe, and I hope it helps settle your snack cravings, especially when you want something quick and homemade,” he added.
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for cinnamon almonds
- Almonds - 1 cup
- Sugar - ½ cup
- Water - ¼ cup
- Vanilla essence - few drops
- Cinnamon powder - ½ tbsp
Method of preparation
- First, spread the almonds on a large plate and then put them in the microwave. Selecting the reheat option, toast the almonds for two to two and a half minutes. This takes away the raw flavour of the almonds.
- Now set a pan on the flame. Add half a cup of sugar and a quarter cup of water, followed by the roasted almonds. Now let them cook.
- As soon as the sugar completely dissolves, add a few drops of vanilla essence and half a tablespoon of cinnamon powder.
- Keep stirring continuously until all the water has evaporated and the cinnamon sugar has been coated around the almonds.
- Once it is all dry, spread it out on a tray to cool down. The cinnamon almonds are ready. Store them in a jar and enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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