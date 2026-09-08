Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy, homely recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi: See step-by-step preparation

Celebrity chefs might be known for their fancy dishes, but they are just as good at preparing regular, homely meals. Taking to Instagram on September 8, Kunal Kapur proved just that as he shared his recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi.

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Aloo beans ki sabzi is the kind of simple, homestyle recipe that makes everyday meals feel extra comforting. Made with tender potatoes, fresh beans and a handful of everyday Indian spices, this sabzi comes together easily and pairs beautifully with hot rotis, parathas or dal-chawal.”

“It’s wholesome, flavourful and perfect for a quick weekday lunch or dinner. If you’re looking for an easy Indian vegetable recipe that tastes just like ghar ka khana, this one deserves a spot in your kitchen,” he added.

The recipe has a prep time of around 20 minutes and requires a cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.