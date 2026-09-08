Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy, homely recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's simple aloo beans ki sabzi is a warm, comforting dish that pairs well with rotis or parathas; here is the recipe.
Celebrity chefs might be known for their fancy dishes, but they are just as good at preparing regular, homely meals. Taking to Instagram on September 8, Kunal Kapur proved just that as he shared his recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi.
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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Aloo beans ki sabzi is the kind of simple, homestyle recipe that makes everyday meals feel extra comforting. Made with tender potatoes, fresh beans and a handful of everyday Indian spices, this sabzi comes together easily and pairs beautifully with hot rotis, parathas or dal-chawal.”
“It’s wholesome, flavourful and perfect for a quick weekday lunch or dinner. If you’re looking for an easy Indian vegetable recipe that tastes just like ghar ka khana, this one deserves a spot in your kitchen,” he added.
The recipe has a prep time of around 20 minutes and requires a cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for aloo beans ki sabzi
- Potato, medium - 3 (250 gms)
- Mustard oil - 5 tbsp
- Dry red chilli - 2
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Green chilli, slit - 1
- Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
- French beans, cut - 2 cups (400 gms)
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Chilli powder - 1½ tsp
- Coriander powder - 1 tbsp
- Amchur - 2 tsp
- Kasoori methi powder - ½ tsp
- Sambhar masala - 1½ tsp
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- For aloo beans ki sabzi, the first step is removing the beans' tops and tails. You have to remove the string from the lining of the beans by just pulling the top and the bottom of the beans. Cut them into 1-inch-long pieces. Cut the potatoes into dice.
- Heat a kadhai, and drizzle mustard oil on it. Heat the oil, then drop in red chillies, hing, green chillies, mustard seeds, cumin, and ginger. Stir it well, now add potatoes first. Sprinkle some salt and cook it for two to three minutes open, and then close the lid and cook it for the same time.
- Drop beans, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, amchur powder and kasoori methi powder. The star ingredient is the sambhar masala; sprinkle some. This will drastically change the taste of the dish; you can even use garam masala or pav bhaji masala.
- Toss it well and cook it on a low flame with the lid closed. Toss it again, sprinkle a dash of water on the sides and then close the lid again. Turn off the heat, and the dish is ready.
- Top it with some chopped coriander leaves, and the aloo beans ki sabji is ready to be served with some rotis or paranthas.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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