Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives classic kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu: See step-by-step preparation
Sanjeev Kapoor shares step-by-step guide to make sattu kadhi recipe; a new, healthy take on a classic comfort food.
The regular yoghurt and besan kadhi, originating in the north-western part of the country, is a comfort food that does not require much introduction. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on September 7 and shared his own version of the dish, replacing besan with protein and fibre-rich sattu.
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“Good nutrition can be part of the meals you already love,” he wrote in the caption. “This National Nutrition Week, we’re giving classic kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu. A simple addition that brings more goodness to an everyday favourite. Small changes can make a wholesome difference.”
The National Nutrition Week that the chef mentioned in the caption is observed every year from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness about healthy eating, balanced diets, and the effects of nutrition on overall health.
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for sattu kadhi
- 2-3 tbsps sattu
- 1½ cups yogurt
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¾ tsp red chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- 2 tsps ginger-green chilli paste
- 2 tbsps ghee
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken
- 6-8 curry leaves
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- Fresh coriander sprig for garnish
Method of preparation
- Take yoghurt in a bowl. Add sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and ginger-green chilli paste, and mix well.
- Add three and a half cups of water and whisk well.
- Heat the ghee in a pan. Add mustard seeds, and once they start to splutter, add cumin seeds, asafoetida (hing), and dried red chillies, and mix well.
- Add curry leaves, onion and sauté till onion turns translucent.
- Add the yoghurt mixture and cook on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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