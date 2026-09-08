Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives classic kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu: See step-by-step preparation

The regular yoghurt and besan kadhi, originating in the north-western part of the country, is a comfort food that does not require much introduction. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on September 7 and shared his own version of the dish, replacing besan with protein and fibre-rich sattu.

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“Good nutrition can be part of the meals you already love,” he wrote in the caption. “This National Nutrition Week, we’re giving classic kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu. A simple addition that brings more goodness to an everyday favourite. Small changes can make a wholesome difference.”

The National Nutrition Week that the chef mentioned in the caption is observed every year from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness about healthy eating, balanced diets, and the effects of nutrition on overall health.

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.