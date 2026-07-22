Craving comfort food on a rainy day? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Sindhi kadhi

Some dishes have a way of taking you back home with just one bite. The tang of tamarind, the aroma of freshly roasted spices and a bowl of comforting curry served with steaming rice can instantly bring back memories of family meals and home-cooked food. If you're craving those familiar, nostalgic flavours on a rainy monsoon day, this comforting Sindhi Kadhi recipe is just what you need.

Also Read | Overripe bananas going to waste? Use them to make chef Ranveer Brar's delicious dessert: Toffee banana fritters

Celebrity chef and host of Khana Khazana, Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a hearty recipe for Sindhi Kadhi, a comforting curry brimming with wholesome vegetables and infused with the rich flavours of Indian spices. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, the chef highlights, “One curry and so many vegetables in it. This is exactly what makes Sindhi Kadhi different from other kadhis. The roasted gram flour, the sourness of tamarind, and the unique taste of every vegetable – all of these come together to create a curry that is connected to the story of every household.”