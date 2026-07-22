Craving comfort food on a rainy day? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Sindhi kadhi
Some monsoon days, all you crave is a steaming bowl of home-cooked food. Check out chef Kapoor's recipe that will take you back to the comfort of your home.
Some dishes have a way of taking you back home with just one bite. The tang of tamarind, the aroma of freshly roasted spices and a bowl of comforting curry served with steaming rice can instantly bring back memories of family meals and home-cooked food. If you're craving those familiar, nostalgic flavours on a rainy monsoon day, this comforting Sindhi Kadhi recipe is just what you need.
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Celebrity chef and host of Khana Khazana, Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a hearty recipe for Sindhi Kadhi, a comforting curry brimming with wholesome vegetables and infused with the rich flavours of Indian spices. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, the chef highlights, “One curry and so many vegetables in it. This is exactly what makes Sindhi Kadhi different from other kadhis. The roasted gram flour, the sourness of tamarind, and the unique taste of every vegetable – all of these come together to create a curry that is connected to the story of every household.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 2 drumsticks (moringa pods), strings removed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 8 to 10 cluster beans, strings removed and trimmed
- 8 to 10 ladies' fingers (okra/bhindi), trimmed
- 3 tbsp oil, divided
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp fenugreek seeds
- ½ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 2 to 3 tbsp gram flour (besan)
- 2 to 3 green chillies, slit
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 cup tomato purée
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp tamarind pulp
- Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish
- Steamed rice, to serve
Method
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and asafoetida, and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant.
- Add the gram flour and cook, stirring continuously, until it turns light golden and aromatic.
- Pour in three cups of water, stirring well to prevent lumps from forming. Bring the mixture to a boil.
- Add the potatoes, drumsticks, cluster beans, green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato purée and salt. Mix well, cover and cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are almost tender.
- Meanwhile, heat the remaining one tablespoon of oil in a shallow non-stick pan. Add the ladies' fingers and sauté for five to six minutes until lightly browned and partially cooked.
- Add the sautéed ladies' fingers to the curry along with the tamarind pulp. Mix well and simmer for two to three minutes.
- Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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